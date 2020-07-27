The narrow streets and lanes of Delhi's iconic Chandini Chowk is undergoing some major transformation. And trust me, you'll be surprised to see how this iconic shopping destination looks like right now. 

IPS officer and CRPF IG MS Bhatia took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video of the revamped version of Chandni Chowk. It's almost unrecongizable!

The small narrow lanes have been replaced with wide roads for pedestrians to walk around. Apparently, a 1.3-km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid is also being turned into a car-free zone, which will be open to public in November

This is what Chandni Chowk used to look like:

Source: indianexpress.com

It's hard to believe that one of the oldest and busiest markets in the national captial has undergone such transformation. This redevelopment project by the Delhi government is going to cost around ₹65 crores. 

This is what it looks like right now:

Source: worldarchitecture.org

Talks for redeveloping Chandni Chowk first came up in 2004 when Sheila Dikshit was the CM of Delhi. Dikshit even set up the Shahjahanabad Redvelopment Corporation (SRDC) for the same but, the project did not take off for almost a decade. 

It was only in December 2019, when Deputy CM Manish Sisodia re-launched the project. Sisodia and his team seeked permission from shopkeepers and residents of the area and once they were on board with the project, digging began. 

Twitter was definitely happy with the transformation. 

We can't wait to visit the 2.0 version of Chandni Chowk. Click here to know more about the project. 