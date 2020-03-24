The Coronavirus pandemic has forced many local and small scale businesses to shut down, rendering people unemployed.

So, in an effort to keep his dancers and kitchen staff employed during this time, a strip club owner in Portland, Oregon, has created 'Boober Eats.'

According to 9gag , the Lucky Devil Lounge was shut down to stop the spread of the pandemic. But since the club also serves food, it has started its own home food delivery service. So if you order food from this particular establishment, strippers would basically come to deliver hot food to your door.

Initially started as a joke on social media by owner Shon Boulden, the idea became real when people actually started inquiring about the orders.

So now, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Boober Eats offers the full menu from the Lucky Devil Lounge at the same prices. Delivery rates are generally $30 but they are liable to change depending on how far the orders are from the place.

BTW, don't even think of being creepy. Mostly because, being creepy isn't a good thing and also, the women will have security escorting them. So the rules are the same as they are at a strip club- no touching!