The cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ has been wreaking havoc with heavy rains and strong winds across the western coast of India. According to IMD, the cyclone finished its landfall late on Monday night in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat and has now weakened to a very severe cyclonic storm.

Before heading towards the Gujarat coast, the cyclonic storm caused gusty winds and heavy showers across Mumbai and neighbouring areas. These visuals show the intensity of the cyclone and its aftermath.

Buildings damaged, trees uprooted in the aftermath of #CycloneTauktae. Visuals from Gujarat's Somnath pic.twitter.com/Ygy3czlt4M — NDTV (@ndtv) May 18, 2021

Incessant rains and strong tidal waves due to the cyclone Tauktae batters the coastal districts of Kerala. Almost a thousand houses were either destroyed or under flood waters.

Relief camps have been set up across the state. pic.twitter.com/vpoqHSMuwT — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) May 15, 2021

#WATCH | Gujarat: Trees uprooted in Rajkot after strong winds and rain hit the region#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/mF801r1vmC — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

#CycloneTauktae, an extremely severe cyclonic storm that passed Mumbai shortly after noon on Monday, was the worst cyclone to have skirted the city in at least four decades



(by @pryagaroradesai, @MehulThakkar_) https://t.co/Ua2RRqu1UO pic.twitter.com/zRD5iTld8U — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 18, 2021

#Watch | High tidal waves are seen in the Arabian sea near Mumbai; visuals from Gateway of India.#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/ypoO9a3dpn — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Gujarat: Visuals from Rajula, Amreli after #CycloneTauktae hit the region pic.twitter.com/dmlCANCtO5 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

#CycloneTauktae | Road clearance and restoration work underway in Mumbai



(Images tweeted by @satyaprad1, DG, National Disaster Response Force) pic.twitter.com/b0uwUCtT9d — NDTV (@ndtv) May 18, 2021

Rain and gusty winds seen in Una town of Saurashtra near Diu, at midnight today#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/0u0mNUYha7 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae: 146 people rescued by Indian Navy from Barge P305 off Bombay High area

Track the latest on #CycloneTauktae here: https://t.co/I91v7uYuNr pic.twitter.com/pDabUogJeQ — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) May 18, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai hard. The Taj Mahal Hotel and Gateway of India being lashed by waves from the Arabian Sea. #CycloneTaukte pic.twitter.com/Ygs5I0sFe6 — IndSamachar News (@Indsamachar) May 17, 2021

Mumbai's Colaba area after Cyclone #Taukte unleashed its fury pic.twitter.com/Km8LdRFcUI — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) May 17, 2021

Cyclone has passed #Mumbai, leaving behind destruction pic.twitter.com/LhVNwFfBAt — Jency Jacob (@jencyjac) May 18, 2021

My thoughts and prayers with the people of Kerala affected by the #CycloneTauktae 🌊🌧️. This is real climate emergency!



Stay Strong! 🙏🏻



pic.twitter.com/0tSUsOxj8o — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) May 15, 2021

Now that the cyclone has weakened, several cities in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to witness rainfall. Stay safe everyone.