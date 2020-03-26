The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown our social life out of the window. All of us have been advised to stay at home, and while that is the best thing to do in such times, it is taking a huge toll on our minds.

In the middle of all this, there are some of us, who are addicted to this curse called smoking and for us staying at home these 21 days with our families is going to be hard. But instead of cribbing about this or deteriorating your health further, you can actually use these 21 days to break this habit once and for all.

What are Nicotine withdrawal symptoms?

Our cigarettes contain nicotine, the addictive substance that had us glued. Smokers bodies are prone to nicotine intake, and if this supply is compromised, the person might experience some symptoms of withdrawal.

The symptoms include a strong desire or craving for nicotine, irritability or frustration, low mood, anxiety, headaches, or even abdominal cramps in the most extreme cases.

It is important for one to identify these signs or symptoms of nicotine withdrawal because only then you will be able to deal with them positively.

When are you likely to get it?

Day One: Symptoms begin within a day of last use with a mild headache and intense craving for nicotine. Usually, this first set of symptoms of Day One lasts for 15-20 minutes.

Week One: The most intense craving begins a few days after the last intake, usually within 2-3 days. During this time, one can experience anger, irritability, impatience, anxiety or even depression.

Weeks Two-Four: During this time, your symptoms will usually start diminishing gradually. Remember, the longer who have used nicotine, the longer would be the effect on you.

How to deal with this?

Sweat it out

Exercising has proven to be a good way to get rid of your withdrawal symptoms that come after quitting cigarettes. You can do plenty of exercises at home like on the spot jogging, jumping jacks, burpees. You can even practice yoga to feel calmer.

Drink Green Tea

Most users of cigarettes claim that they smoke to purge them of their stress. Well, now that you won’t have that option for too long, sip on some green tea that is supposed to relieve you of stress and also works an antidepressant.

Create a distraction

Mostly, you are more likely to be inclined towards a particular thing when you feel a trigger and don’t have a distraction to avoid that trigger. So, it is very important to keep yourself occupied with other things. Now, we know that there is only so much you can do at your home, but you can learn a new skill, or talk to friends, basically anything that keeps you distracted.

Pop a pill

If your headache gets worse, then be comfortable with popping a headache pill. It won’t just help you in concentrating better, but you will also have a goodnight sleep because of it.

Talk to an expert

Reaching out for help in times of need is always the best thing you can do. If you are uncomfortable to speak with your family, talk to verified doctors online for advice.

It takes 21 days to make or break a habit, folks. While this is indeed a difficult time for everyone, there is no point in cribbing about things that you can’t change, right? Instead, you can use this time to finally fulfil that promise of quitting. Trust us, you will be proud of yourself when you come out of this!