During lockdown, when transport by all modes is highly restricted, 25 fishermen chose to take a sea voyage from Chennai to their hometowns in Odisha.

According to a report by NDTV, these fishermen were stuck in Chennai due to the lockdown and rented a boat to reach their homes. They travelled around 1,100 km.

The boat was later seized by the authorities.

After landing in Odisha, they were immediately taken to the hospital for check up and isolation.

Similar such incidents of fishermen taking the sea route in the absence of other means, had also been reported earlier. Following this, State Transport Minister has directed the police to maintain a strict vigil on the coastal areas, too.