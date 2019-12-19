From Jamia MIlia Islamia to Aligarh University students across India have come together to protest the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Here's looking back at some critical movements in history which had students at its helm.

Vietnam War Protests

For what started as a peaceful protest by leftist intellectuals and students on college campuses became one of the most prominent protests in the history against the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

Anti-Apartheid Protests

A small anti-apartheid protests among the black students in South Africa found support worldwide and concluded in ending Apartheid altogether.

Hong Kong Protests

Students joined in great numbers to oppose the extradition bill which would turn Hong Kong residents and visitors to the jurisdiction of mainland China, and remove the region's autonomy. The protests are still going strong.

Climate Change Strikes

A 16-year-old Greta Thunberg started an individual protest every Friday against climate change which was joined by students and youth all across the world. This is the biggest fight for climate the world has ever seen.

When the future of your country speaks, you listen.