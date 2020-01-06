The students and teachers of JNU faced a brutal attack by a mob late in the night on 5th January when masked attackers unleashed violence inside the university campus.
Following the attack, students from all across the nation have come out in solidarity with JNU. They have been protesting in their cities to express their support with JNU.
15 hours and counting...#StandWithJNU #OccupyGateway #JNUTerrorAttack #MumbaiWithJNU #ProtestAgainstCAA #AmitShahMustResign pic.twitter.com/h9C97FHOYu— Hussain Haidry | حسین حیدری (@hussainhaidry) January 6, 2020
Snaps from people at Gateway Of India, Mumbai , where Midnight Candle light vigil held by students of various institutions right now in support of #JNU students as symbolic protest against #JNUattack .. the students from various universities joining in.. #standwithJNU #JNUSOS pic.twitter.com/5xDhuQ30v3— Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) January 5, 2020
The #AmuTirangaRally in solidarity with #JNUTerrorAttack . The staunchest force for the authoritarian government. pic.twitter.com/dSgGw2ugPM— Md Farrukh Ilyas، محم٘د فر٘خ الیاس (@amufarrukh) January 6, 2020
Around 10 pm:— Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) January 5, 2020
SFI comrades out on the streets of Thiruvananthapuram to protest against ABVP violence at JNU. #JNUattack #StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/Xi1xKo9jHt
Students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in #Pune take out a protest march condemning the attack on #JNU students & teachers by ABVP & RSS goons. #StandWithJNU #BanABVPpic.twitter.com/dsvWR4uzcq— Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) January 5, 2020
Social activists, University students and people from all walks of life join the protest at Gandhi Circle in #Jaipur against #JNUVioence #JNUMobAttack— Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) January 6, 2020
A bold placard at the protest reads "Yesterday #AMU , today #JNU , tomorrow YOU"@DeccanHerald #JNUProtests #JNUTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/apzxR2yNmE
"Your heart holds Nathuram,— Rwitwik Sinha (@RwitwikS) January 6, 2020
Mine holds Khudiram."
The beginning of the protest rally at Jadavpur University.#StandWithJNU #JNUTerrorAttack # pic.twitter.com/sHN5aKxknR
JNU alumnus and member of #BengaluruCollective, Paritosh addressed the gathering: The actual tukde-tukde gang are dividing the students now. We stand united and we salute the students who are carrying forward this protest. #StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/MYfwqrQtxX— Bengaluru Collective (@BLRCollective) January 6, 2020
Wow a pretty big protest going on right now in malegaon in maharashtra, against #CAA , #NRC, and #NPR#CAAProtests#MalegaonAgainstCAA#StandWithJNU#IndiaAgainstCAA_NPR_NRC#BycottNRC#RejectCAB pic.twitter.com/E4Xiuwcr4H— mohammad awais (@mdawaisi92) January 6, 2020
Candle Light Protest at Ambedkar Statue, Tank Bund, Hyderabad against attack by @ABVPVoice on @JNUSUofficial, Delhi.@kanhaiyakumar @Shehla_Rashid #JNUUnderAttack #JNUBleeds #ABVPAttacksJNU #ABVPTerror #SOSJNU #JNUSU #StandWithJNU #JNUSOS #StayStrongJNU https://t.co/maiX7Acrpn pic.twitter.com/shNRm7bauq— AAP TELANGANA (@AAPTELANGANA) January 5, 2020
#HCU HYDERABAD came out for In Solidarity With #JNU 💕— syed shoeb mohiuddin (@shoebmohiuddin_) January 5, 2020
We Can’t sleep when fellow students are Bleeding#JNUSU #JNUBleeds #JNUSOS #JNUSOS #abvpviolenceinjnu #abvpterror #ABVPgoons #JNUSU #JNUstudents #StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/Esi3rTxz9R
University of Hyderabad condemns the brutal attack on JNUSU President and students.#StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/tvJFDx09Fx— SAJIMON (@SAJIMONSJ7) January 5, 2020
msf protest at Malappuram agianst ABVP attack @ JNU..#standwithjnu pic.twitter.com/EIhzWHmeEv— Yoosuf Vallanchira (@YoosufVallanch1) January 5, 2020
#StandWithJNU #ResignAmitShah— Niyati (@Niyati147) January 6, 2020
Town hall protest Bengaluru@SFI_CEC @sfijnuunit @SfiKarnataka @nels0n_s @BLRCollective pic.twitter.com/UfJAfViWQR
Hundreds gathered at Town Hall Bangalore... Against attacks on students, minorities, and protesters!#StandwithJNU #StandwithJamia #StandwithAMU pic.twitter.com/CCZ4D3XDZU— Bengaluru Collective (@BLRCollective) January 6, 2020
National Law University Bengaluru in solidarity with #JNU pic.twitter.com/W90qMlfbDt— Ramprasad (@ramprasadp20) January 5, 2020
Bhopal protest sevadal supported student protest against JNU attack by RSS and ABVP pic.twitter.com/mO8FwYnYpF— Himachal Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalHP) January 6, 2020
The attack is also being criticised by student communities abroad, as several foreign universities also showed their solidarity with JNU.
Solidarity protests against #JNUattack at SOAS London now! #JNUBleeds #StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/QFJHzl9NsQ— SouthAsia Solidarity (@SAsiaSolidarity) January 6, 2020
Late night protest at Oxford University against attack on JNU by alleged ABVP goons.#StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/YUY5Hdt4Fd— India Resists (@India_Resists) January 5, 2020
We in #Edmonton came out to condemn the brutal attack on #JNU. We stand together to call out RW thugs who've been attacking protesting students & activists in India. The voice is only getting bigger & louder. Ahead v march! #JNUUnderAttack #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC #StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/EgzsQXquxE— Sanu Nair (@Sanusays) January 6, 2020
These protests across the globe are proof of the strength of the student community and their voice cannot be suppressed.