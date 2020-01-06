The students and teachers of JNU faced a brutal attack by a mob late in the night on 5th January when masked attackers unleashed violence inside the university campus. 

Source: NDTV

Following the attack, students from all across the nation have come out in solidarity with JNU. They have been protesting in their cities to express their support with JNU.

The attack is also being criticised by student communities abroad, as several foreign universities also showed their solidarity with JNU.

These protests across the globe are proof of the strength of the student community and their voice cannot be suppressed.