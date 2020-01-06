The students and teachers of JNU faced a brutal attack by a mob late in the night on 5th January when masked attackers unleashed violence inside the university campus.

Following the attack, students from all across the nation have come out in solidarity with JNU. They have been protesting in their cities to express their support with JNU.

Snaps from people at Gateway Of India, Mumbai , where Midnight Candle light vigil held by students of various institutions right now in support of #JNU students as symbolic protest against #JNUattack .. the students from various universities joining in.. #standwithJNU #JNUSOS pic.twitter.com/5xDhuQ30v3 — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) January 5, 2020

The #AmuTirangaRally in solidarity with #JNUTerrorAttack . The staunchest force for the authoritarian government. pic.twitter.com/dSgGw2ugPM — Md Farrukh Ilyas، محم٘د فر٘خ الیاس (@amufarrukh) January 6, 2020

SFI comrades out on the streets of Thiruvananthapuram to protest against ABVP violence at JNU. #JNUattack #StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/Xi1xKo9jHt — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) January 5, 2020

Students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in #Pune take out a protest march condemning the attack on #JNU students & teachers by ABVP & RSS goons. #StandWithJNU #BanABVPpic.twitter.com/dsvWR4uzcq — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) January 5, 2020

Social activists, University students and people from all walks of life join the protest at Gandhi Circle in #Jaipur against #JNUVioence #JNUMobAttack



A bold placard at the protest reads "Yesterday #AMU , today #JNU , tomorrow YOU"@DeccanHerald #JNUProtests #JNUTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/apzxR2yNmE — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) January 6, 2020

The beginning of the protest rally at Jadavpur University.#StandWithJNU #JNUTerrorAttack # pic.twitter.com/sHN5aKxknR — Rwitwik Sinha (@RwitwikS) January 6, 2020

JNU alumnus and member of #BengaluruCollective, Paritosh addressed the gathering: The actual tukde-tukde gang are dividing the students now. We stand united and we salute the students who are carrying forward this protest. #StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/MYfwqrQtxX — Bengaluru Collective (@BLRCollective) January 6, 2020

University of Hyderabad condemns the brutal attack on JNUSU President and students.#StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/tvJFDx09Fx — SAJIMON (@SAJIMONSJ7) January 5, 2020

msf protest at Malappuram agianst ABVP attack @ JNU..#standwithjnu pic.twitter.com/EIhzWHmeEv — Yoosuf Vallanchira (@YoosufVallanch1) January 5, 2020

National Law University Bengaluru in solidarity with #JNU pic.twitter.com/W90qMlfbDt — Ramprasad (@ramprasadp20) January 5, 2020

Bhopal protest sevadal supported student protest against JNU attack by RSS and ABVP pic.twitter.com/mO8FwYnYpF — Himachal Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalHP) January 6, 2020

The attack is also being criticised by student communities abroad, as several foreign universities also showed their solidarity with JNU.

Late night protest at Oxford University against attack on JNU by alleged ABVP goons.#StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/YUY5Hdt4Fd — India Resists (@India_Resists) January 5, 2020

We in #Edmonton came out to condemn the brutal attack on #JNU. We stand together to call out RW thugs who've been attacking protesting students & activists in India. The voice is only getting bigger & louder. Ahead v march! #JNUUnderAttack #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC #StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/EgzsQXquxE — Sanu Nair (@Sanusays) January 6, 2020

These protests across the globe are proof of the strength of the student community and their voice cannot be suppressed.