"No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."







At least, this is what a group of eight students in Pune believe in. These students have set up an open library at Jeet playground in Kothrud that is open 24*7 and can be accessed by all. What a kind initiative!

In an interview, Abhishek Awchar, a member of the Open Library Movement said,

We have introduced this concept of open library in Pune not only to instil the habit of reading amongst the residents but also to motivate them to share.

Right now, the library has 200 books but they are planning on adding more to their collection depending on the amount of donations and books the group receives.

The library works on the principle of ‘for the people, by the people and of the people’ so it will be maintained by the residents of that area. As of now, there are religious books, marathi novels, english novels and books for competitive exams.

The group aims to put up 100 other open libraries by the end of the year 2020 and you can also contribute to this noble cause and be part of this initiative by donating and sharing your collection of books with the city folks.





Call on 9422921192 for more information.