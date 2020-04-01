Spoiler Alert

The entire world is on house arrest, but you're planning to hit the streets anyway. Little did you know that your trip would be cut short by annoying posters telling you exactly what to (and what not to) expect from your favourite show on Netflix! *Sigh*

Sad isn't it? But we'd still say, it's an idea worth a million bucks by the students of the Miami Ad School Europe in Hamburg, Germany. To encourage everyone to stay indoors amid the Covid-19 crisis, these students have started to post ads of fake billboards online, plastered with spoilers from popular Netflix series.



Their agenda — use the show spoilers to deter people from stepping out when nothing else can stop them. The clever campaign, which is not affiliated with Netflix in any way, features spoilers to binge-worthy shows such as Stranger Things, Love is Blind, and Narcos.

Two students from the ad school came up with this genius campaign after they returned home to Thailand last week. The pair, art director Seine Kongruangkit and copywriter Matithorn Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo were shocked to see how the government wasn’t effectively communicating the dangers of the pandemic to the public and decided to do something about it.

Both of them came up with a couple of campaign ideas, like the #homeissick campaign, but it failed to grab any attention. This is when it struck them, that if there was one thing that people really care about, then it had to be their favourite shows streaming online. And they came up with the fake Netflix campaign.

How's this for revenge huh? So for all the people out there, who still think it’s okay to go out, chill and are spoiling it for the world. Guess what? Now their favourite show on Netflix is spoiled for them. The spec campaign has now gone viral with people from all over the world assuming that the billboards actually exist.

Honestly, reading this has made us the happiest that we've been in a while.