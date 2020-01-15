Earlier yesterday the first ODI between India and Australia was played in Mumbai's Wankhade stadium. The stadium witnessed a group of students who were wearing T-shirts that silently opposed the ongoing CAA-NRC situation in our country.
#wankhede stadium par peacefully protest kiya gaya#NRC_CAA_Protest pic.twitter.com/XflPuJ0G6o— Mushahid Hussain مشاہد حسین (@theMushahid) January 14, 2020
The students wearing "No CAA, No NRC and No NPR" t-shirts did a formation and were cheering for team India's victory.
They caught attention during the ongoing international match, a bunch of supporters in the audience started chanting "Modi-Modi".
Harsh Patil who witnessed all this commented:
You cannot stage a protest wherever you want. The protests are everywhere, they disturb the common people's life. We are here enjoying the match and some group comes and does politics by protesting. This has to stop.
According to India Today, the protestors claimed that they were well within their rights to wear the clothes of their choice during a match and cheer for India. They further added:
We reached Wankhade stadium India vs Australia match for peacefully showing our message - No NPR, NO NRC and NO CAA. We did not do anything apart from silently showing our message, which was written on our t-shirts. BCCI rules also allow anyone to display any message apart from commercial messages.
Twitter is flooded with images and videos of this incident:
#Wankhede Stadium shouting slogans of NO NPR,NRC and CAA.— Umar Sadek (@MaungUmarSadek) January 14, 2020
MUMBAI i love more and more.#INDvAUS#RishabhPant@naukarshah@ReallySwara @Mdzeeshanayyub @hussainhaidry @UmarKhalidJNU pic.twitter.com/Ce0Hsj3UBT
Some paid Pidis try to Protest Against CAA NRC at Wankhede.— Divya bhardwaj (@DaringDiv2094) January 14, 2020
But "Modi-Modi" chanting from 99% Crowd showed their Place.
They were asked to leave the Stadium.
All of them are out of the venue now.#INDvsAUS#Wankhede pic.twitter.com/ZzMbfQV8Ti
Group of individuals break into a 'No #NPR, No #NRC, No #CAA' formation at the #Wankhede Stadium in #Mumbai.— Gagan Arora 🚩 (@thegaganarora) January 14, 2020
The crowd in the background chants 'Modi #Modi'. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IIoL7yXklL
Team Who made Occupy Wankhede possible.— Fahad Ahmad (@FahadTISS) January 14, 2020
Thank you Mumbaikars for all the support.#INDvAUS #wankhede pic.twitter.com/9bRQuJqK4k
Here fight between Nationalist and anti Nationalist. They are not bhakt. Common masses chants Modi Modi. Nothing matches the popularity of Modi. #Wankhede #INDvsAUS #indiavsaustralia pic.twitter.com/9yStMfz4Tn— San (@Sangeeta123S) January 14, 2020