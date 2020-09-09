The Atal Rohtang tunnel which took more than a decade to be built is finally ready. Named after the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this happens to be the longest high-altitude road tunnel.



Falling under the Rohtang Pass, here a few pictures of the newly built tunnel on the Manali-Leh Highway.

Oh Yes!!!! Drop dead gorgeous views enroute. Base coat of paint given inside tunnels. North approach road is done including the bridge over a river

South side arch(Manali side) is ready

This tunnel will greatly aid transportation, saving time and efforts.