The Atal Rohtang tunnel which took more than a decade to be built is finally ready. Named after the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this happens to be the longest high-altitude road tunnel. 

Falling under the Rohtang Pass, here a few pictures of the newly built tunnel on the Manali-Leh Highway. 

Source: Pradeep Kumar/ Indian Express

This tunnel will greatly aid transportation, saving time and efforts. 