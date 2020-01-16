With the Indian Rupee crashing, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has offered a rather unique solution to the economic problem. He suggested that inscribing the image of Goddess Lakshmi on Indian banknotes will help fix the situation.

When a reporter asked him, 'If you were to suggest following the Indonesian practice for the rupee which God you will choose?' during a lecture series on Tuesday night, he responded with this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can answer this question. I am in favour (of this). Lord Ganesha removes obstacles. I rather say that a picture of Goddess Lakshmi (on currency notes) may improve the condition of Indian currency. Nobody should feel bad about this.

- Subramanian Swamy

An image of Lord Ganesha can be seen on the 20,000 Rupiah currency note in Indonesia and Subramanian Swamy believes it may benefit India as well.