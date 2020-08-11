Sudeeksha Bhati, the 20-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who went to the US after emerging as the topper in her class 12 exams, was killed in a road accident in UP's Bulandshahr after allegedly being harassed by miscreants.

Sudeeksha was with her uncle on a separate bike and going to Bulandshahr's Sikandrabad when the incident happened. A report from NDTV, quoted him as saying:

When we crossed the Bulandshahr town, we entered a village. A bike then overtook us several times; the biker was driving recklessly. He then started performing stunts. I slowed my motorcycle but the other bike hit us hard. We both fell but my niece suffered head injuries. I could not recognise the driver of the other bike and he escaped shortly after we met with the accident.

However, the police denied the claims of harassment. In this regard, Atul Shrivastava, a senior police officer in Bulandshahr, said:

The police team that went to the spot had questioned eyewitnesses who had said a Royal Enfield Bullet was coming from the front and it suddenly stopped (near their bike) because of the traffic, which led to the accident. The body of the woman was sent for the postmortem. At that time when the accident happened, the relative or any eyewitness had not spoken about any harassment.

Sudeeksha, student of Vidya Gyan School, got admission in Babson College in Massachusetts, on full scholarship, after she passed out of school as a topper.

She was a source of inspiration for many and was in India due to the coronavirus scare. Since the news of her demise, #JusticeForSudeeksha has been trending on Twitter:

According to her family, the two had stepped out to fetch some academic papers from a school.