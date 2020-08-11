Sudeeksha Bhati, the 20-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who went to the US after emerging as the topper in her class 12 exams, was killed in a road accident in UP's Bulandshahr after allegedly being harassed by miscreants.

Sudeeksha was with her uncle on a separate bike and going to Bulandshahr's Sikandrabad when the incident happened. A report from NDTV, quoted him as saying:

When we crossed the Bulandshahr town, we entered a village. A bike then overtook us several times; the biker was driving recklessly. He then started performing stunts. I slowed my motorcycle but the other bike hit us hard. We both fell but my niece suffered head injuries. I could not recognise the driver of the other bike and he escaped shortly after we met with the accident.

#JusticeForSudeeksha

A 20-year-old woman from western Uttar Pradesh, who overcame many odds to secure 98 per cent marks in her class 12 board exams. She was killed on Monday in a road accident in the state's Bulandshahr district due to eve teasing. pic.twitter.com/O4sbvg0Ler — Mansi Mishra (@justmansi_) August 11, 2020

However, the police denied the claims of harassment. In this regard, Atul Shrivastava, a senior police officer in Bulandshahr, said:

The police team that went to the spot had questioned eyewitnesses who had said a Royal Enfield Bullet was coming from the front and it suddenly stopped (near their bike) because of the traffic, which led to the accident. The body of the woman was sent for the postmortem. At that time when the accident happened, the relative or any eyewitness had not spoken about any harassment.

Sudeeksha, student of Vidya Gyan School, got admission in Babson College in Massachusetts, on full scholarship, after she passed out of school as a topper.

She was a source of inspiration for many and was in India due to the coronavirus scare. Since the news of her demise, #JusticeForSudeeksha has been trending on Twitter:

WHAT A SHAME ON HUMANITY!! Saddened by the news of the death of @SudeekshaBhati one of the brilliant student who got around 4 crore scholarship to study in USA. The culprits must not be left off. RT and support #JusticeForSudeeksha pic.twitter.com/NoLbA7EA1e — MAYANK CHAUDHARY (@IamMayank_) August 11, 2020

Another day and another brilliant mind departs the world too soon. Sudeeksha Bhati a brilliant girl met with an accident after being eve teased by a bike rider in Uttar Pradesh.#JusticeForSudeeksha @SonuSood @imVkohli @myogiadityanath @mygovindia @narendramodi @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/jOuVsZyMBO — Swapnil Purwar (@Swachits313) August 11, 2020

An unbelievable loss. A very talented girl who got government schlorship wroth 3.8 cr for studiyng abroad looses life to eve teasing in bulandsahar, Uttar pradesh.

Hope police caugh the Culprits.@myogiadityanath @narendramodi#JusticeForSudeeksha pic.twitter.com/ZtWbxaAiX3 — Piyush (@Attitude_Wala) August 11, 2020

Yesterday, a bright 20-Years-Old girl @SudeekshaBhati was killed in UP by bike-borne unknown miscreants. She topped the 12 board exams & then went to a prestigious university in US. Where is the safety for children & young girls in this country?#JusticeForSudeeksha @myogioffice pic.twitter.com/AB2R538wNV — Akhilesh Rajput (@Akhileshrajput0) August 11, 2020

She was one of the best students to come out of our institution VidyaGyan. She was destined to become one of the top women leaders. But everything was destroyed by some degenerates who are of no use to our society.#JusticeForSudeeksha #JusticeForsudeekshabhati @UPGov @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/OIddvZBf3d — Ayush Nanda (@ayushnanda14) August 11, 2020

The main accused are the parents who fails to make their children a rational person and let them disturb the society and each day kill a pearl of our nation like sudeeksha. #JusticeForSudeeksha#SudeekshaBhati pic.twitter.com/FdYBcp4RlD — Sakshi Singh (@Sakshi_Singh911) August 11, 2020

According to her family, the two had stepped out to fetch some academic papers from a school.