The coronavirus outbreak has hit India hard. Every day new cases are coming to light, with over 80 people already infected with the virus. India has also seen two deaths linked to coronavirus, one each from Delhi and Karnataka.

Amid all this, Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and a philanthropist, has offered to help Karnataka government in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter written to the Karnataka government, she has urged the government to vacate one hospital and dedicate it towards the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients. According to her, if the disease spreads further, it will be difficult for private hospitals to manage the cases.

The letter reads:

I request you to vacate one government hospital with at least 500 - 700 beds for this purpose, which requires oxygen lines and pipes.

She further promised that the Infosys Foundation will do the civil work and Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health will share the resources like medical equipment.

In the letter, she has requested the government to close all schools and colleges, shut malls, theatres and all air-conditioned areas, keeping only essential service stores such as pharmacies and grocery stores open.

Twitter is lauding her gesture of kindness and support in this time of crisis.

Respected #SudhaMurthy Mam, never fails to inspire. TAKE A BOW #coronavirusinindia — bhargavtweets (@bhargavtweets) March 13, 2020

Sudha Murthy ma'am, I am Raghavendra from Anekal Bangalore. I am ready to join hands with you to protect our society from Corona virus. Our team leo club of J P Nagar is ready to stand with you for any help. #SudhaMurthy #coronavirusinindia #InfosysFoundation — Raghavendra (@Raghave86222317) March 13, 2020

As usual hats off to Sudha Murthy 🙏🙏,no one else cud have offered this help https://t.co/21i479dXTC — TwitAsh (@TwitAsh5) March 13, 2020

As reported by Economic Times, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has responded to the letter, and a meeting of senior officials including Sudha Murty and Devi Shetty will be held soon to chalk out a feasible plan.