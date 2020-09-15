In a step to reduce its carbon footprint, Google plans to run its offices and data centres on renewable energy by 2030.  

Reportedly, the company aims to be carbon-free. Only last year, they bought 1.6 gigawatts of renewable energy which is the biggest purchase for the same.

Google
Source: Beck Diefenbach | Reuters/ CNBC

Google happens to be the first major company to drop its lifetime net carbon footprint to zero by buying high-quality carbon offsets. 

Google
Source: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/ The Print

Not just that, they plan to fund tree planting, cutting deals with 500 governments all over the world in an attempt to reduce 1 gigaton carbon emissions per year by 2030. 

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of the company shared that: 

Google's office
Source: 9to5 Google
The problem is so immense, many of us need to lead the way and show solutions. We're one small player in this but we can set an example.
Google
Source: 9 to 5 Google

If everyone does their bit, saving the planet will be a lot easier. 