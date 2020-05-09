The last Supermoon of 2020, also known as the Flower Moon, lit up the night skies on 8th May across the world, leaving netizens mesmerized.

The moon appeared bigger and brighter than usual as it was closest to the Earth. And, it was a sight to behold.

On that note, here are some stunning photos netizens shared on social media of this spectacular phenomena, just in case you missed it. Check it out.

Don't get to see the #supermoon as big as I'd like but still looks super cool nonetheless pic.twitter.com/IrYqr2SMBi — Connor (@SoNotConnor) May 8, 2020

Tonight’s Supermoon Captured from my terrace 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/UlVCWj6Cs7 — Amanda PLEASE ! 🦋 (@amandajorne_) May 8, 2020

Come out MOON CHILD 🌕♥️



"It hurts not having you by my side, but at least we're under the same moon"#SUPERMOON #FlowerMoon pic.twitter.com/ncJ2DLa4hO — Cassy ☕ (@karlcassidyr) May 7, 2020

Apparently its a Flower Moon tonight, looks very beautiful #fullmoon #FlowerMoon pic.twitter.com/W7iJxGkMgl — Rob in the Peak (@Rob15333645) May 7, 2020

I don’t even know how I managed to get this shot but, here are some Snow Geese and the #flowermoon which is the last super moon of 2020.#supermoon pic.twitter.com/sXfI4QwM5h — Misheyla Iwasiuk (@MisheylaIwasiuk) May 7, 2020

Flower moon rises over Y Garn, Glyderau, Snowdonia seen from Bodorgan, Anglesey. Probably get the video out in a day or two ... 😊👍

.#flowermoon #supermoon #snowdonia #anglesey pic.twitter.com/jGQVVnkIUG — David Griffiths (@dgriffgallery) May 6, 2020

Breathtaking!