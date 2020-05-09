The last Supermoon of 2020, also known as the Flower Moon, lit up the night skies on 8th May across the world, leaving netizens mesmerized. 

The moon appeared bigger and brighter than usual as it was closest to the Earth. And, it was a sight to behold. 

On that note, here are some stunning photos netizens shared on social media of this spectacular phenomena, just in case you missed it. Check it out. 

Breathtaking!