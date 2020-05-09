The last Supermoon of 2020, also known as the Flower Moon, lit up the night skies on 8th May across the world, leaving netizens mesmerized.
On that note, here are some stunning photos netizens shared on social media of this spectacular phenomena, just in case you missed it. Check it out.
It took a while to appear but the #FlowerMoon eventually made a brief appearance above @Ely_Cathedral which is still lit blue in support of the #NHS. #supermoon @SpottedInEly @ChrisPage90 @BBCLookEast @skyatnightmag @VirtualAstro pic.twitter.com/ofKH35c1R2— James Billings (@jowlymonster) May 7, 2020
The last super moon of 2020 as seen from the Flattop overlook. #super_moon #full_moon #mountains #snow #trees #landscape #Alaska @visitanchorage pic.twitter.com/8Dg5m5sYaH— FentonPhotography (@FentonPhoto) May 9, 2020
Super Flower Moon— Rohit Vyas (@rvyas9) May 9, 2020
Last Super Full Moon of 2020 @Apple @CelestronBinos #supermoon #SuperFlowerMoon #astronomy #astrophotography pic.twitter.com/nPE4a2j0jJ
Don't get to see the #supermoon as big as I'd like but still looks super cool nonetheless pic.twitter.com/IrYqr2SMBi— Connor (@SoNotConnor) May 8, 2020
Come out MOON CHILD 🌕♥️— Cassy ☕ (@karlcassidyr) May 7, 2020
"It hurts not having you by my side, but at least we're under the same moon"#SUPERMOON #FlowerMoon pic.twitter.com/ncJ2DLa4hO
Moonrise at #Stonehenge today (May 7th ) is at 20.51 and moonset is at 05.48 #FlowerMoon #Fullmoon #Moonphase #Supermoon pic.twitter.com/Van4kb0zdw— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) May 7, 2020
Apparently its a Flower Moon tonight, looks very beautiful #fullmoon #FlowerMoon pic.twitter.com/W7iJxGkMgl— Rob in the Peak (@Rob15333645) May 7, 2020
#FlowerMoon #supermoon as seen from crestline, ca. Big moon over big bear. pic.twitter.com/wtRY9xwTd1— J.Steele (@harrypotsticker) May 7, 2020
The Super Moon- 2020!#supermoon2020 #Canon pic.twitter.com/IRXUycmU6x— Nihar Temkar (@NiharTemkar) May 9, 2020
Flower Moon rising over Sandycove this evening.#FlowerMoon #DunLaoghaire #dublin pic.twitter.com/lyDkZDElqW— Karl Jordan (@Karljordan) May 7, 2020
I don’t even know how I managed to get this shot but, here are some Snow Geese and the #flowermoon which is the last super moon of 2020.#supermoon pic.twitter.com/sXfI4QwM5h— Misheyla Iwasiuk (@MisheylaIwasiuk) May 7, 2020
Flower moon rises over Y Garn, Glyderau, Snowdonia seen from Bodorgan, Anglesey. Probably get the video out in a day or two ... 😊👍— David Griffiths (@dgriffgallery) May 6, 2020
.
.
.#flowermoon #supermoon #snowdonia #anglesey pic.twitter.com/jGQVVnkIUG
Breathtaking!