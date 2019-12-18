Today, Supreme Court dismissed a review petition filed by one of the four convicts, Akshay Singh in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. The court has upheld the decision for the death penalty for the convicts in the case.

The bench present stated that all the aspects of the case had already been dealt with by the trial court, High Court and the Supreme Court before. The apex court added that there was no merit to the plea given to review the death penalty. Nirbhaya's father in a conversation with ANI added that they are still not fully satisfied.

Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim: Supreme Court has rejected the review petition (of one of the convicts - Akshay Kumar Singh). We are still not fully satisfied. Until a death warrant is issued by Patiala House Court, we will not be content. pic.twitter.com/NsmiSx4mXW — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

It has taken seven years for this case to finally be resolved. Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in New Delhi. After this decision was announced Nirbhaya's mother stated that, "We have gone a step further" by denying the plea filed by the convict.