Recently, food delivery company Zomato had announced 10-day period leaves for its women and transgender employees.

The idea was to give menstruating employees a chance to take an off without any stigma attached to it.

And for this, the company received a lot of rightfully earned praise.

The change in this direction is becoming more pronounced now, with a Surat firm also going for period leaves for its women employees.

The company, named iVIPANAN, will give them 12 leaves in a year, just for menstruation-related issues.

iVIPANAN has 9 employees in total and 8 out of them, are women.

In an interview given to The Indian Express, the founder of the company, Bhautik Sheth said:

Menstruation is still a taboo in Indian society. Even today females working in offices become conscious of taking a bag, purse, or a plastic bag in a hand while going to the washroom. We want to break this stigma and send a strong message to all small-size businesses in India to understand the biological difference between males and females. We have taken this step so that women do not have to deal with the discomfort of coming to office during periods.