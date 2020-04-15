After the news of a large number of migrant workers gathering in Mumbai's Bandra West railway station broke out, a similar incident was reported from Surat.

The migrant workers - most of them working for the textile industry - came out in hundreds, demanding that they shoulld be allowed to go back home.

In the images that are pouring in from theVarachha area, one can see the migrant workers sitting on the road.

The confusion seems to have been created because the railways was allowing people to book tickets April 15 onwards. Which made it look like it would be possible to travel back home.

A report fromNDTVquoted Surat police as saying:

These migrant workers want to go to their native places. We have asked them not to be impatient because a lockdown is in force at present.

The extension of lockdown has caused a lot of commotion in various parts of the country, and the most severely hit are the underprivileged people living off government schemes. Transparency and empathy are the need of the hour and we hope that the authorities act on it soon.