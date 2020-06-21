To err is human...today it's Rahul Gandhi. 

The Congress leader posted a tweet earlier, but it seems like he got way too excited with the idea of it, and ended up making a mistake. 

Which is something since the tweet literally has just 6 words. He misspelled Surrender Modi as Surender Modi. 

And the internet turned into an angry editor very soon. Terms like 'spelling' and 'surender' started trending and here are some of the reactions (including bizarre theories).

Meanwhile, there were some people who said that this was a deliberate/sarcastic jibe by RAGA.

In any case, I guess he has to Surender to Twitter now.