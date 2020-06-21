To err is human...today it's Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader posted a tweet earlier, but it seems like he got way too excited with the idea of it, and ended up making a mistake.

Which is something since the tweet literally has just 6 words. He misspelled Surrender Modi as Surender Modi.

Narendra Modi



Is actually



Surender Modihttps://t.co/PbQ44skm0Z — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 21, 2020

And the internet turned into an angry editor very soon. Terms like 'spelling' and 'surender' started trending and here are some of the reactions (including bizarre theories).

Surender means Lord of Gods 😂 pic.twitter.com/gF0rKyeOZk — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) June 21, 2020

Surender , Surendra , सुरेंद्र is a synonym of Devraj Indra. If you can't respect Hindu gods ( for obvious reasons) then don't disrespect them for your cheap political pun. https://t.co/jyYrljNKl0 — Dharmic Memes for Hindu Teens (@Sanateens) June 21, 2020

RG, Please check the spelling..........

You are right.......



Surender means ... "Voice of Indra" .... pic.twitter.com/xGHLAPxrWn — சுந்தர ராமன்-Sundara Raman-सुन्दर रामन (@Sundararaman_M) June 21, 2020

Nation wants to know, who is 'Surender' 😜 pic.twitter.com/y5NWRuCvdy — Avinash Srivastava (@go4avinash) June 21, 2020

When you sent your son Harvard University for studies and he spelled surrender as "Surender"...😂🤪🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/esc6MkxqSj — Rahul Sharma (@RahulSh10535011) June 21, 2020

After seeing @RahulGandhi tweeting "Surender Modi" instead of "Surrender Modi"

Me : pic.twitter.com/mttcD5y9tK — Meme है Kya (@memehkya) June 21, 2020

Wtf, Surender??? He doesn’t know the Spelling for surrender? — nomadjedi (@Staysafegp) June 21, 2020

Dear Sir Plz correct your spelling.(surender) to (surrender) 😂 https://t.co/YXJf1CAYJK — Mitesh Patel (@MiteshP38031478) June 21, 2020

He meant surrender? Even Class 2 students usually get the spelling right. https://t.co/vwnA7yeSHl — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) June 21, 2020

Neeche se hi copy krleta Bhai surrender ki spelling yr.....you want to make fun of others but you always make fun of yourself.....bro please be serious for God sake pic.twitter.com/SSIfp4sRbf — ROHIT SHUKLA (@rohit09shukla) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, there were some people who said that this was a deliberate/sarcastic jibe by RAGA.

Surender is a common N. Indian name. @RahulGandhi uses subtle sarcastic wordplay on the name to target Modi's policy of surrender to China's bullying. Unbelievably stupid bhakts saying he should have got the spelling of "surrender" correct. Do they want more direct insult?? 😂 — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) June 21, 2020

Smart to misspell surrender?



Draws more attention, Buzz to the the underlining idea.



Classical tactic if anybody else had done it.



But seeing past of Rahul Gandhi- it most likely is spelling mistake & not a move. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) June 21, 2020

Bhakto, there is something called sarcasm. Don't go around like idiots, correcting the spelling. #SurenderModi is deliberate. — Mehek (@MehekF) June 21, 2020

In any case, I guess he has to Surender to Twitter now.