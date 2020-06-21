To err is human...today it's Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress leader posted a tweet earlier, but it seems like he got way too excited with the idea of it, and ended up making a mistake.
Which is something since the tweet literally has just 6 words. He misspelled Surrender Modi as Surender Modi.
Narendra Modi— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 21, 2020
Is actually
Surender Modihttps://t.co/PbQ44skm0Z
And the internet turned into an angry editor very soon. Terms like 'spelling' and 'surender' started trending and here are some of the reactions (including bizarre theories).
Surender means Lord of Gods 😂 pic.twitter.com/gF0rKyeOZk— Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) June 21, 2020
Surender , Surendra , सुरेंद्र is a synonym of Devraj Indra. If you can't respect Hindu gods ( for obvious reasons) then don't disrespect them for your cheap political pun. https://t.co/jyYrljNKl0— Dharmic Memes for Hindu Teens (@Sanateens) June 21, 2020
Nation wants to know, who is 'Surender' 😜 pic.twitter.com/y5NWRuCvdy— Avinash Srivastava (@go4avinash) June 21, 2020
When you sent your son Harvard University for studies and he spelled surrender as "Surender"...😂🤪🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/esc6MkxqSj— Rahul Sharma (@RahulSh10535011) June 21, 2020
Surender Modi— Anjali_Sharma☮️🌈 (@TribeccaAngie) June 21, 2020
Pass it on. https://t.co/zemmyJ1vJq
Sir please first correct spelling mistakes #surender_modi😂🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/sBJRVRr0gs— Abhishek (@Abhishe96601396) June 21, 2020
After seeing @RahulGandhi tweeting "Surender Modi" instead of "Surrender Modi"— Meme है Kya (@memehkya) June 21, 2020
Me : pic.twitter.com/mttcD5y9tK
Surender..???? Spelling pic.twitter.com/BJaFGScIFH— Shubham Choudhary (@Shubham13083630) June 21, 2020
Wtf, Surender??? He doesn’t know the Spelling for surrender?— nomadjedi (@Staysafegp) June 21, 2020
Dear Sir Plz correct your spelling.(surender) to (surrender) 😂 https://t.co/YXJf1CAYJK— Mitesh Patel (@MiteshP38031478) June 21, 2020
He meant surrender? Even Class 2 students usually get the spelling right. https://t.co/vwnA7yeSHl— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) June 21, 2020
Neeche se hi copy krleta Bhai surrender ki spelling yr.....you want to make fun of others but you always make fun of yourself.....bro please be serious for God sake pic.twitter.com/SSIfp4sRbf— ROHIT SHUKLA (@rohit09shukla) June 21, 2020
Meanwhile, there were some people who said that this was a deliberate/sarcastic jibe by RAGA.
Surender is a common N. Indian name. @RahulGandhi uses subtle sarcastic wordplay on the name to target Modi's policy of surrender to China's bullying. Unbelievably stupid bhakts saying he should have got the spelling of "surrender" correct. Do they want more direct insult?? 😂— Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) June 21, 2020
Smart to misspell surrender?— Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) June 21, 2020
Draws more attention, Buzz to the the underlining idea.
Classical tactic if anybody else had done it.
But seeing past of Rahul Gandhi- it most likely is spelling mistake & not a move.
Bhakto, there is something called sarcasm. Don't go around like idiots, correcting the spelling. #SurenderModi is deliberate.— Mehek (@MehekF) June 21, 2020