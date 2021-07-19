No doubt, the pandemic has changed many things around us. While digital may be the future, a survey conducted by Microsoft says something we all cannot deny.

India is among the countries that have the world's most overworked employees. Ever since the pandemic, we have all are working from home, while it has been good for some and a disaster for others. Let us find out what more Microsoft survey has to say.

According to Microsoft India’s first annual Work Trend Index, 57% of Indian employees feel overworked with the new mode of working. The survey also showed nearly three-fourths or 74% of employees say they want more flexible remote work options, while at the same time, 73% of them are also craving more in-person time with their teams.

According to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index, 74% of Indian employees want flexible remote work options while 73% also want more in-person collaboration. The #HybridWork Playbook shares learnings to help organizations get ready for a hybrid world: https://t.co/kCTV7MLbNE — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) June 10, 2021

Yes, productivity too has increased at the cost of employees feeling overworked. 62%of employees also feel an increase in work pressure since they started working from home in March 2020. While 13% said felt that their employer didn’t care much about their work-life balance.

The survey also revealed one among four (24%) Indian employees has cried with a colleague and, 35% of people are less likely to feel embarrassed now when their home lives show up at work. As living rooms made way for work meetings, 37% of people got to meet their coworkers’ families.

Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said, “If we have learnt one thing in the last year, it’s that we are no longer bound to traditional notions of space and time when it comes to how, when, and where we work.

However, the reports also say genuine interactions with coworkers are helping to foster a workplace where 63% of Indian workers said they are more likely to be their full, authentic selves at work.

Gen Z, the digital natives, nearly 71% feel they are merely surviving or flat-out struggling. It also said they were more likely to struggle to balance work with life and to feel exhausted after a typical day of work when compared to older generations. The 2021 work trend index outlines findings from a study of more than 30,000 people in 31 countries.

However, it has resulted in almost 57% of Indian employees feeling overworked and 32%, felt exhausted.