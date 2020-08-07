Recently, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika posted a video clip on her Instagram Stories about his pet dog. She shared that Fudge, the pet labrador, looks at the door every time it opens, expecting Sushant Singh to walk in.



In her video she wrote that:

“He does still look up hopefully every time the door opens.

In the video, he is seen intently looking at something while Mallika pets him. Going by the story, it seems as if poor Fudge misses Sushant Singh dearly and waits for him patiently.

Mallika also shared a few pictures on her account with Sushant Singh Rajput sharing how much she loves and misses her 'Gulshan mama.'

Even her sister shared a few throwback pictures of the late actor on Raksha Bandhan, professing her love for her brother.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has hit not just his family, his fans but also his pet Fudge who still waits for him.