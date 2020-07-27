Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, fans and family all over the world are having a hard time accepting this truth.



Shweta Singh Kirti, the late actor's sister shared a few pictures of Sushant Singh as a kid on Instagram. The brother-sister duo were very close as they didn't have much age gap.

Shweta posted a picture of Sushant as a child along with her wedding day photo where she is seen posing with him.



In her post, she shared how Sushant was her "Pithiya", a term used to define the one who comes right after the former. She penned down that the two were always together, playing, dancing, studying and she was very protective of her little brother.

Shweta even shared a screenshot of a chat they had on June 10, fours days before the actor was found dead. In the chat, she had asked him to come to visit her.

In her posts, Shweta shared snippets of her childhood of how close they were.

Once when Shewta and Sushant were in UKG and prep class respectively, Sushant escaped from his building which was half a kilometre from his sister's building and even the guard just to go meet her.

His sister was shocked to see him there but felt protective of him as his elder sister. Sushant told her that he was feeling alone, anxious and wanted to be with her.

Cut to 2007, Sushant hugged Shweta tightly and the duo cried a lot on her wedding day because the two won't stay together anymore. She shifted to the US and Sushant, later on, got into Bollywood.

At the end of her post, she shared a heartfelt message where she wished to protect her bhai from everything and still wishes to wake up to see him.

It's been over a month since Sushant left us and nothing feels the same without him.

Disclaimer: If you, or someone you love, are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).