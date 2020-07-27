Every day, we hear new stories about cases of insensitivity towards people, communities and the general public. Sometimes, even hallowed institutions bear the brunt of it for no fault of theirs.

Case in point - Sweden's Lund University, which has long been the recipient of ridicule from India due to it's name. In Swedish, 'Lund' means 'green area'. However, they've now had enough.

They addressed the constant trolling in a post on Facebook, stating it was a serious task deleting all the troll mail they keep receiving. This, despite being one of the world’s top 100 universities.

The post went viral, and lead to a flurry of angry rebukes towards the perpetrators of this pointless trolling. Many people slammed their fellow citizens for the crass and insensitive trolling towards an educational institution.

Reading this post from the university shows that it isn't a laughing matter for them cos many of our desi heroes don't just share it with each other. They feel compelled to post it on the Lund University facebook page for some reason. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️https://t.co/z5EU3u8lj0 — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) July 26, 2020

Lund University, one of the top 100 in the world, has had enough of Indians on Facebook.

https://t.co/dXHkDbuXDc — Ajeet Khurana (@AjeetK) July 25, 2020

Poor guys. While desks may continue laughing at the name, @lunduniversity is quite an amazing place. I'll vouch for @andreasmattsson and his team any day. https://t.co/H9X2fonIvj — Jayadev (@jayadevcalamur) July 25, 2020

The Indian public showcasing their chutzpah everyday everywhere.#LundUniversity pic.twitter.com/Z3w7nm1DPd — Fleabag (@imverma) July 25, 2020

This irreverent action brought disgrace to both India & Pakistan simultaneously



Swedan, one of the most highly developed State and also gracious to urge both the developing nations to stop writing such idiotic comments on their Lund University Website.https://t.co/KCTf904l2q pic.twitter.com/b2hK99N3KV — manisha bohra (@manishabohra3) July 25, 2020

Since the story gained traction, their university Facebook page appears to be offline.

While it's all fun and games at the start, issues like this become a serious problem when they start possibly affecting the access people get to quality education, and the impression we give off as a people. It would be a shame if they mistakenly deleted an application thinking it was just more spam.