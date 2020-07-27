Every day, we hear new stories about cases of insensitivity towards people, communities and the general public. Sometimes, even hallowed institutions bear the brunt of it for no fault of theirs.

Case in point - Sweden's Lund University, which has long been the recipient of ridicule from India due to it's name. In Swedish, 'Lund' means 'green area'. However, they've now had enough.

They addressed the constant trolling in a post on Facebook, stating it was a serious task deleting all the troll mail they keep receiving. This, despite being one of the world’s top 100 universities.

The post went viral, and lead to a flurry of angry rebukes towards the perpetrators of this pointless trolling. Many people slammed their fellow citizens for the crass and insensitive trolling towards an educational institution.

Since the story gained traction, their university Facebook page appears to be offline.

While it's all fun and games at the start, issues like this become a serious problem when they start possibly affecting the access people get to quality education, and the impression we give off as a people. It would be a shame if they mistakenly deleted an application thinking it was just more spam.