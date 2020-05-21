Food delivery platform, Swiggy, is now starting home-delivery of alcohol.

According to reports, the service has already been rolled out for customers in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Source: ET

In a statement, the company said that it is talks with other state governments to offer support for online processing and home delivery of alcohol.

Talking to HT, Swiggy Vice-President (Products) Anuj Rathi said:

By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing.

With the introduction of the new service, the app will now have a ‘Wine Shops’ section. Swiggy will also introduce mandatory age verification and user authentication to complete the delivery of alcohol.

A report by News18 suggests that food delivery app, Zomato, has also been given a go-ahead for the same in the Ranchi. Zomato is yet to release a press statement on the development.