Food delivery platform, Swiggy, is now starting home-delivery of alcohol.

According to reports, the service has already been rolled out for customers in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

In a statement, the company said that it is talks with other state governments to offer support for online processing and home delivery of alcohol.

Talking to HT, Swiggy Vice-President (Products) Anuj Rathi said:

By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing.

With the introduction of the new service, the app will now have a ‘Wine Shops’ section. Swiggy will also introduce mandatory age verification and user authentication to complete the delivery of alcohol.

This is how people reacted to the news.

Home delivery of alcohol can be a good idea after all, amidst this social distancing phase, of course within regulations#Bangalore @DunzoIt @swiggy_in — Sachin H (@Sach_in8) May 21, 2020

In a first, Swiggy Launches Home delivery of alcohol. In a safe and responsible manner the home delivery of alcohol will also ensure social distancing and avoid overcrowding. This will also bring back revenues to the retail shops which were shut for a very long time. https://t.co/Q3mgCUVCdh — Xitij Kothi (@XitijKothi) May 21, 2020

A report by News18 suggests that food delivery app, Zomato, has also been given a go-ahead for the same in the Ranchi. Zomato is yet to release a press statement on the development.