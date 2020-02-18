It is just impossible for us to imagine the lives and suffering of people living in Syria, who have faced constant conflict for over 9 years now. With hundreds of thousands of lives lost and millions of people forced to take refuge in the neighbouring regions, the situation is Syria is just heartbreaking.

Despite several challenges, Syrians are leading a life of strength and resilience. Recently, a video of a father-daughter duo from Syria making a game out of the prevailing bombing situation in Idlib, went viral on the Internet.

The video was shared by a journalist on Twitter and has already garnered more than 1.4 million views.

what a sad world,



To distract 4-year old Selva, her father Abdullah has made up a game.



Each time a bomb drops in Idlib #Syria, they laugh, so she doesn’t get scared.



pic.twitter.com/TCCaplvy95 — Ali Mustafa (@Ali_Mustafa) February 17, 2020

In the video, the little girl can be heard laughing every time a bomb drops in the neighbourhood. Apparently, this is a game created by her father to distract her from scared from the sounds of bombing.

While the 4-year-old kid and her father are seen laughing in the video, netizens were able to gauge the amount of pain behind the smiling faces and couldn't hold back their emotions.

@MissMuggleborn @Shachi_IND @buntytrip @dpakkaushik i just shook my had and am numb.

We are so blessed a country that we don't face this. This was so painful. Kuch to saala hurt hua isko dekh :( — Ninja -- Famous to nhi, lekin bheed se alag hai (@raakh4) February 17, 2020

So poignant. Reminds me of the film: "Life is Beautiful" — patdevereaux (@patdevereaux) February 17, 2020

Oh my God !!! How terrible is it that children have to play such games to manage genuine appropriate emotion 😢.what kind of a world are we giving them !? — Rabee’a Abrar ربیعہ (@rubiaabrar) February 17, 2020

Oh god... this is so sad and heartbreaking 😢 God, please help this cute little baby, her family and all the other oppressed people in the world. — Adil Aman (@Adilaman2007) February 17, 2020

We all try to make the best of the situations we find ourselves in, but this is knocking it out of the park. ❤️ — Johanna deMartin (@OnlyRealJohanna) February 17, 2020

OMG how sad is that. My prayers — farrukh saleem (@SaleemFarrukh) February 17, 2020

So heartbreaking and so beautiful! Truly it takes courage to create laughter out of pain. God bless you! — Calmpanthi (@jomama_india) February 17, 2020

God this is so sadly beautiful. It literally makes my chest feel heavy. — Tiwari (@VeryTiwari) February 17, 2020

Life must go on... 👌❤️❤️❤️

Indeed salute to father hood 👏👏💝 — Umm Meeran🐾🇮🇳 اُم ميران 🐾🐾 (@Sayed36319790) February 17, 2020

This actually made me cry and to see what they have to go through 😥 — Taz yusuf (@TazzyboomYusuf) February 17, 2020

This video brings to fore the grave crisis Syrians are going through and how they are trying to lead a happy life despite the devastation that's happening around them.

It is surely a source of inspiration for us in ways more than one.