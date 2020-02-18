It is just impossible for us to imagine the lives and suffering of people living in Syria, who have faced constant conflict for over 9 years now. With hundreds of thousands of lives lost and millions of people forced to take refuge in the neighbouring regions, the situation is Syria is just heartbreaking.

Despite several challenges, Syrians are leading a life of strength and resilience. Recently, a video of a father-daughter duo from Syria making a game out of the prevailing bombing situation in Idlib, went viral on the Internet.

The video was shared by a journalist on Twitter and has already garnered more than 1.4 million views.

In the video, the little girl can be heard laughing every time a bomb drops in the neighbourhood. Apparently, this is a game created by her father to distract her from scared from the sounds of bombing.

While the 4-year-old kid and her father are seen laughing in the video, netizens were able to gauge the amount of pain behind the smiling faces and couldn't hold back their emotions.

This video brings to fore the grave crisis Syrians are going through and how they are trying to lead a happy life despite the devastation that's happening around them.

It is surely a source of inspiration for us in ways more than one.