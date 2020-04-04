Doctors and healthcare workers without a doubt are the heroes who are working day in and day out during this pandemic.

As a gesture of gratitude, Tata Group has offered rooms across the Taj brand for these medical professionals working on coronavirus duty bravely.

The Tata Group is providing accommodation at the Taj Hotel, Colaba and Taj Lands End, Bandra for Doctors and Nurses working in BMC Hospitals amidst Corona Virus Crisis.

Thank you so much Hon. Ratan Tata (@RNTata2000) Ji Tata Group (@TataCompanies) for your generous contributions. pic.twitter.com/2Os08k5k1Y — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 3, 2020

Confirming this initiative, the group mentioned in a statement,

During these trying times, we at IHCL are keenly aware of our responsibility towards our community. As a reflection of our commitment, beginning today, we are offering rooms for the medical fraternity to stay while they combat the spread of the virus. These rooms will be available across 7 of our hotels namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida City Center. We deeply value the contribution from the medical community and will continue to work with them as well as the local authorities as we navigate through this crisis.

Twitter too hailed this gesture by the Tata group.

Amazing gesture from the Taj group again ...the doctors and nurses deserve best possible support...they are doing a amazing service ...keep up the great work both to the Doctors,Nurses and ofcourse Tata group rocks ... — Nitin Kirtane (@NitinKirtane1) April 3, 2020

Tht's a sweet gesture towards all out the doctors, nurses etc. from @TataCompanies !! This would help them relive their stress while doing their duty.



Thank you @RNTata2000 & @TataCompanies for taking care of our 'Frontline Heroes' & thank you doctors for taking our care !! 🙏🏻 — D'raj Kamble® (@draj_kamble) April 3, 2020

What a gesture, we are fortunate to witness “true leadership” & “real business” by @TataCompanies I myself have an experience of working with TATAGROUP. Staff used to tell us,after making an entry at the gate you need not to even worry about a cup of tea. It’s on us, #Bighearted — SKSingh (@sksinghdev) April 3, 2020

Wishing and praying for safety of all essential services staff. Stay safe everyone. And BiG salute to @TajHotels and @RNTata2000 for this gesture. We are indebted to all. — DipsChat 🇮🇳 (@Dipschaturvedi) April 3, 2020

They truly deserve this Royal Treatment.. Hats off to the Doctors, Nurses, Medical staff.. — Sudeep (@sudeep247) April 3, 2020

Heros deserves to be treated aptly...🙏 indeed a fantastic gesture by Taj group...the country is proud to have such corporates who leads from the front and inspires. — amith pillai (@15amithrp) April 3, 2020

Hats off to Taj group of hotels...love d way u lead by example in this crisis and the way u stood up for Corona warriors....thank u, Taj group....long live Tatas — sunil (@sunny234890) April 3, 2020

Ratan Tata and Tata Sons have already announced a contribution of Rs 1,500 crore for the fight against coronavirus.