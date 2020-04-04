Doctors and healthcare workers without a doubt are the heroes who are working day in and day out during this pandemic.   

As a gesture of gratitude, Tata Group has offered rooms across the Taj brand for these medical professionals working on coronavirus duty bravely. 

Confirming this initiative, the group mentioned in a statement, 

During these trying times, we at IHCL are keenly aware of our responsibility towards our community. As a reflection of our commitment, beginning today, we are offering rooms for the medical fraternity to stay while they combat the spread of the virus. These rooms will be available across 7 of our hotels namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida City Center. We deeply value the contribution from the medical community and will continue to work with them as well as the local authorities as we navigate through this crisis. 

Twitter too hailed this gesture by the Tata group. 

Ratan Tata and Tata Sons have already announced a contribution of Rs 1,500 crore for the fight against coronavirus.