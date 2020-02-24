US President Donald Trump has arrived in India on his first official visit. After Ahmedabad, he is expected to visit Agra during the 2-day tour.

Amongst all the preparations being done for his visit, the replicas of two graves inside the iconic Taj Mahal, are reportedly being cleaned for the first time in 300 years.

The replicas of graves are being given a clay pack treatment which involves the application of a thick layer of clay, followed by a wash with distilled water.

This is the first time, the replicas of the graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal will be cleaned since their installation. While the monument has been cleaned previously, these graves were never cleaned before.

This is how Twitter reacted to the tomb being cleaned for the first time, ever.

आज ही हमने बदले हैं कपड़े - आज ही हम नहाए हुए हैं

ट्रम्प क्या बताएँ तुम्हें हम - किस क़दर हम पलक बिछाए हुए हैं@POTUS



https://t.co/SY3WvHCZnE — Deepak Sharma Pradip (@DeepakSharmaSJM) February 24, 2020

cleaned my room for the first time in months feel like I’m at the Taj Mahal — Elizabeth Boswell (@elizabethbosey) February 23, 2020

#TrumpVisitIndia Something is good about Trump's India visit.

Taj Mahal is getting cleaned... — Aditya Saraf (@AdityaSaraf24) February 21, 2020

Good that urea, ammonium compounds and etc are being cleaned. Even better to know that Taj Mahal is getting its due respect. 😊👍👏 — ZQ (@ZebaQadar) February 19, 2020

Waaah Taj! Look at how breathtaking the Taj Mahal looks ahead of #TrumpIndiaVisit

Flowers are in full bloom. Pictures released by ASI. pic.twitter.com/12wApoetqZ — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) February 24, 2020

Trump and his family are expected to visit the grave replicas during their trip to the Taj Mahal and not the actual grave because its entrance is just five feet high and the president’s security team has reportedly said that Trump will not bow down.