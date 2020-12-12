Take This Quiz & Tell Us If It Happened In 2020 Or Was It A Movie Plot

This has been a rather crappy year. So much so, that it has actually been difficult to keep a track of what's real and what's from a dystopian film.

1. More than 1.56 billion face masks enter the oceans, endangering the marine life. via CNN Happened in a movie Reality Near future None of the above

2. Dead animals return from their graves to haunt people. Plot of The Pet Semetery A real life incident that should terrify us. Both

3. Scientists warn that the world is ending but half the people don't believe them. via Premiere Plot of the movie 2012 Oh fuck, this is actually happening. We're all gonna die and all our lives, stories, culture and achievements will disappear forever.

4. 61 volcanoes erupted this year, many of which continue to spew lava into the ground as we speak. via CNBC Probably in early Earth Definitely a movie It's 2020. This fucking happened.

5. Between 200 to 2000 species of life go extinct every year. via The Week Fake News Plot of a dystopian movie about the a post-apocalyptic world That's a cold hard fact

6. Scientists discover that a zombie apocalypse is possible. It only requires the evolution of one parasite to begin. via Bloomberg Nope nope. Nope. NO NO. Fuck no. That's some B-grade movie. It's real. That's some whacky British tabloid bullshit.

7. Over 7,000 people die of starvation every day in India. via Outlook Poshan No. That's fake news. That's the prologue of a film about Indian slums made by a white dude. It's sad but true.

8. Our GDP contracted by 23.9% after months of unplanned lockdown. via The Week He He He. Whatta joke. Plot of an inspiring movie revolving around an Akshay Kumar character, a sanskari, well educated man, whose wife/ colleague figured out how to get India out of this mess. We're so doomed.

9. A wildfire in Australia killed or maimed 3 billion animals. via The Conversation That sounds like the Crocodile Dundee. No. It's real. It happened due to global warming and it's a warning.