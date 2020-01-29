Remember last week a photograph of detained Omar Abdullah had surfaced on Twitter, where he had seemed unrecognisable with a long unkempt beard covering his face?

In an attempt to troll the former CM of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, whose recent photo with a face full of beard went viral, BJP Tamil Nadu Twitter page shared a screenshot of an order of razors with the delivery address of his home in Srinagar.

The tweet, which has since been deleted said:

Dear @OmarAbdulla, It's very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside. Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact ur counterpart @INCIndia for further help in this regard.

Mind you, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders of Jammu and Kashmir have been in detention since August when the government scrapped Article 370 and divided the state into two UTs.

Many opposition leaders across the country had expressed anger and disappointment over the conditions former elected leaders of a democratic state have been put under for the last few months.

I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ? pic.twitter.com/lbO0PxnhWn — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 25, 2020

This picture points to a very disturbing fact about the central government. A former CM, who is also a former Union Minister, has been detained for months without any charge. And he and his party have been the biggest votaries of India. https://t.co/1sbSfOwQZo — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 25, 2020

This tweet by BJP Tamil Nadu was deleted within an hour of being posted.