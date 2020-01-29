Remember last week a photograph of detained Omar Abdullah had surfaced on Twitter, where he had seemed unrecognisable with a long unkempt beard covering his face?

Omar Abdullah
Source: Zee News

In an attempt to troll the former CM of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, whose recent photo with a face full of beard went viral, BJP Tamil Nadu Twitter page shared a screenshot of an order of razors with the delivery address of his home in Srinagar. 

The tweet, which has since been deleted said: 

Dear @OmarAbdulla, It's very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside. Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact ur counterpart @INCIndia for further help in this regard.  
BJP Tamil Nadu Omar Abdullah
Source: India Today

Mind you, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders of Jammu and Kashmir have been in detention since August when the government scrapped Article 370 and divided the state into two UTs. 

Indian Army
Source: NDTV

Many opposition leaders across the country had expressed anger and disappointment over the conditions former elected leaders of a democratic state have been put under for the last few months. 

This tweet by BJP Tamil Nadu was deleted within an hour of being posted. 