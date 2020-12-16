While I take more than an hour to prepare something as simple as dal and chawal, this girl from Tamil Nadu created history by preparing 46 dishes under one hour.
Yes, that's right. On Tuesday, SN Lakshmi Sai Sri entered the UNICO Book of World Records for cooking 46 dishes in just 58 minutes.
Tamil Nadu: A girl entered UNICO Book Of World Records by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai yesterday. SN Lakshmi Sai Sri said, "I learnt cooking from my mother. I am very happy". pic.twitter.com/AmZ60HWvYX— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020
She developed interest in cooking over the past few months and her mother took on the responsibility of training her. During an interview with ANI, Sai Sri said:
I have learned cooking from my mother. I am very happy that I have achieved this milestone.
People on social media were highly impressed with Sai Sri's culinary skills. They also congratulated her for achieving this feat.
Congratulations #girls #worldrecord #chef https://t.co/ODNnfQKeFG— Karan Puri (@AuthorKaranPuri) December 16, 2020
Well done #masterchef in the making. Way to go!! https://t.co/CPqwYiowZK— Smriti (@Deshpremie) December 16, 2020
Well done....I feel proud for you👍👍🥳 https://t.co/CZjvRwKl14— Banita Nayak (@Banita001) December 16, 2020
Definitely need to take some tips from her.