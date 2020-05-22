Technology can cause all kinds of unexpected problems in life, things that you'd never see coming. For one man, it became the source of some real domestic troubles.

According to The Times of India, a Tamil Nadu man has filed a police complaint against Google Maps for creating problems in his marriage.

49-year-old R Chandrasekaran from Nagapattinam district has claimed he keeps getting into trouble with his wife as the app keeps showing him at places that he wasn't.

Apparently, his wife scans the 'Your Timeline' feature and questions him about places it shows him at, where he denies being. This would lead to several fights

The man is a local functionary of the BJP, and the police are apparently even conducting inquiries into the matter.