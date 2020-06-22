When someone receives an unwanted nude, hey should always report it to the cops. But what the person receiving the nudes is a cop?

Well, that imaginary scenario is not so imaginary anymore. According to the Times of India, the Ramanathapuram district police have received a series of nude pictures of a man in their dedicated WhatsApp number for public grievances.

According to reports, the police team at the modern control room then brought the matter to the notice of district SP V Varun Kumar. Following which they traced the pictures to G Premkumar, a 29-year-old tutor of Sivananthapuram near Saravanampatti in Coimbatore city, and arrested him on Sunday.

The man is apparently a teacher at an academy that offers coaching for entrance tests like NEET and JEE. One of the police officers who spoke to the reporters said that his message had landed in the WhatsApp group on Wednesday noon.

Well, that has got to be the stupidest thing we have seen all week.