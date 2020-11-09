Recently, jewelry brand Tanishq released an advertisement about Diwali, that advocated for celebrating the festival without bursting crackers.

However, the ad, which starred Alaya F, Nimrat Kaur, Neena Gupta, and Sayani Gupta, faced immense backlash online with #Boycotttanishq trending. Consequently, it has now been taken down.

Who is #tanishq to advice Hindus as how to celebrate diwali. Keep your advice to yourself and apply the same for your cheap publicity campaign.



I request you all to #boycotttanishq — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 9, 2020

I request people to add #boycotttanishq to this list. https://t.co/ruJVoPEoL9 — Chaukidar Surender (@ChaukidarSuren9) November 8, 2020

They say go green

So here is my" go green"#boycotttanishq pic.twitter.com/5upXyhxHBp — 𝕸𝖗. 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖒𝖊™ 👑 (@KaransinhMori11) November 9, 2020

They are giving lectures on firecrackers Christmas me tree kaatne se deforestation nahi hota kya :(#boycotttanishq — komalLporwal (@KomalPorwal7) November 8, 2020

#boycotttanishq agian???? U r teaching us to how to celebrate our festival??? https://t.co/Vj7t9vss9Y — Abhi (@Abhi57880249) November 8, 2020

People also trolled actor Sayani Gupta because of her tweets supporting Diwali celebrations without firecrackers.

Hamara tyohar

Hamari celebrations

Hamari marzi !!!!



Rasta naapo ab ... — Ritu (@RituMod) November 9, 2020

On the contrary, gift a box of fire crackers to the neighborhood kids: see their faces light up, gift diyas bought from pavement shops to their mothers and yes,

DO NOT WASTE MONEY IN BUYING JEWELRY — Savitri S (@Savitritvs) November 8, 2020

BCs khud apnee marriage mein 2 2 ghantey Kay fireworks kartey hein aur hamein yeh anti Hindu updesh detey hein — MKumar2001 (@Kumar2001M) November 8, 2020

This backlash comes just a month after Tanishq was forced to take down an ad showing an inter-faith marriage, because people condemned it online by calling it an example of 'love jihad'.

As of now, no official statement has been released by Tanishq.