Recently, jewelry brand Tanishq released an advertisement about Diwali, that advocated for celebrating the festival without bursting crackers. 

Tanishq
Source: Twitter

However, the ad, which starred Alaya F, Nimrat Kaur, Neena Gupta, and Sayani Gupta, faced immense backlash online with #Boycotttanishq trending. Consequently, it has now been taken down.

People also trolled actor Sayani Gupta because of her tweets supporting Diwali celebrations without firecrackers. 

This backlash comes just a month after Tanishq was forced to take down an ad showing an inter-faith marriage, because people condemned it online by calling it an example of 'love jihad'. 

As of now, no official statement has been released by Tanishq. 