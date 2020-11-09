Recently, jewelry brand Tanishq released an advertisement about Diwali, that advocated for celebrating the festival without bursting crackers.
However, the ad, which starred Alaya F, Nimrat Kaur, Neena Gupta, and Sayani Gupta, faced immense backlash online with #Boycotttanishq trending. Consequently, it has now been taken down.
Who is #tanishq to advice Hindus as how to celebrate diwali. Keep your advice to yourself and apply the same for your cheap publicity campaign.— Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 9, 2020
I request you all to #boycotttanishq
I request people to add #boycotttanishq to this list. https://t.co/ruJVoPEoL9— Chaukidar Surender (@ChaukidarSuren9) November 8, 2020
They say go green— 𝕸𝖗. 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖒𝖊™ 👑 (@KaransinhMori11) November 9, 2020
So here is my" go green"#boycotttanishq pic.twitter.com/5upXyhxHBp
They are giving lectures on firecrackers Christmas me tree kaatne se deforestation nahi hota kya :(#boycotttanishq— komalLporwal (@KomalPorwal7) November 8, 2020
#boycotttanishq agian???? U r teaching us to how to celebrate our festival??? https://t.co/Vj7t9vss9Y— Abhi (@Abhi57880249) November 8, 2020
#boycotttanishq @TanishqJewelry Well planned Hindu hatred will not b tolerated. https://t.co/1dPMXrwDoY— Optimist (@hindubangal) November 8, 2020
People also trolled actor Sayani Gupta because of her tweets supporting Diwali celebrations without firecrackers.
Hamara tyohar— Ritu (@RituMod) November 9, 2020
Hamari celebrations
Hamari marzi !!!!
Rasta naapo ab ...
On the contrary, gift a box of fire crackers to the neighborhood kids: see their faces light up, gift diyas bought from pavement shops to their mothers and yes,— Savitri S (@Savitritvs) November 8, 2020
DO NOT WASTE MONEY IN BUYING JEWELRY
BCs khud apnee marriage mein 2 2 ghantey Kay fireworks kartey hein aur hamein yeh anti Hindu updesh detey hein— MKumar2001 (@Kumar2001M) November 8, 2020
This backlash comes just a month after Tanishq was forced to take down an ad showing an inter-faith marriage, because people condemned it online by calling it an example of 'love jihad'.
As of now, no official statement has been released by Tanishq.