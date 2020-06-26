You know how they talk about your fortunes changing overnight? Usually, it's just a pipe dream brought to life in film, but miracles do happen, as one happy camper found out.

Small-scale Tanzanian miner Saniniu Laizer recently discovered 2 of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found, making him an overnight millionaire worth $3.4 million. 

Tanzania's government bought the rare minerals weighing 9 kg and 5 kg from the miner in order to preserve them.

Source: Economic Times

The buyout makes Laizer a millionaire in dollars, and a billionaire in terms of Tanzania's local currency.

He now plans to open a shopping mall and a school for his community, as well as give the money to other developmental efforts.

Source: People

According to the Economic Times, Tanzanite is an extremely rare rock found only in this country, and Mr. Laizer lucked out hard.