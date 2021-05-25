People are going through tough times right now given the current scenario but, many companies are coming forward to do all that they can to ease the stress (mentally, physically, and financially). 

And, Tata Steel is one such company. The company has announced social security schemes for family members of employees who have been affected by Covid. 

Under this scheme, if an employee dies of Covid-19, their family would receive the employee's salary till the time he/she (the employee) would have turned 60. The company in a statement said:

Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee. 

Apart from the salary, the family members will also be able to avail medical benefits and housing facilities. On the other hand, if a frontline employee gets infected and dies of Covid while on duty, the company will bear all the expenses of their children's education till they graduate. 

This initiative has earned huge praise online. 

It is heartwarming to see companies stand with their employees and their families in these difficult times. 