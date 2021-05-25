And, Tata Steel is one such company. The company has announced social security schemes for family members of employees who have been affected by Covid.
#TataSteel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times. pic.twitter.com/AK3TDHyf0H— Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) May 23, 2021
Under this scheme, if an employee dies of Covid-19, their family would receive the employee's salary till the time he/she (the employee) would have turned 60. The company in a statement said:
Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee.
This initiative has earned huge praise online.
Heartwarming! We bow to you.— vijaykumar (@uufvijaykumar) May 25, 2021
Salute to @RNTata2000 @TataCompanies https://t.co/PoinuLZJF3
A legend @RNTata2000 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/aBXVqeRjX3— The unfocused 🧐 (@mythesverma) May 25, 2021
In a true sense, this is a great initiative which will make significant difference to families who have lost their dear ones in covid.— Ankie (@Curiosaboutlife) May 24, 2021
Great step taken by the management. Once again Tatasteel showed that it's with the people who are with the company in this pandemic. Really appreciate.— Rock_Star (@purusottam3) May 24, 2021
I don't think their will ever be an announcement more humane than this one. Just marvelous!!— Rudransh (@Rudransh19) May 24, 2021
Such a humane step for a company. Hope all employers care for their employees like this.— Deb (@debadatta4375) May 24, 2021
Tata have always led the corporate world by example...— V (@PVenuma) May 24, 2021
Great— Subodh Patil (@SubodhP66492682) May 24, 2021
I really proud of TATA group for their industrial and social contribution towards our nation.
Hats off ...— Mitesh Patel (@miteshlpatel) May 24, 2021
No words would be enough to appreciate the decision taken by Tata Steel
Only TATA can take this decision and none else can.
It is heartwarming to see companies stand with their employees and their families in these difficult times.