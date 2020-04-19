In times of strife, it's healthy to indulge whatever little ways we can find happiness. That's exactly what the video below is about, appreciating the good, and inspiring the rest of us.

A taxi driver in Spain who has been ferrying patients to the hospital free of charge got a call to pick someone up. When he arrived at the hospital, doctors and staff surprised him with applause and a monetary reward.

I'm not crying you are.



When he arrived, doctors and nurses surprised him with a standing ovation, plus an envelope of money. pic.twitter.com/lOdCele0G3 — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) April 19, 2020

You might not be able to tell what he is saying, but you can definitely tell how he feels, and the mutual gratitude of all involved is evident. It's a moving moment.

With all the pain in the world right now, it's good to see a little happiness, and also the appreciation people have for those on the frontlines. Salute!