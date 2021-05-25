In a shocking turn of events, a teacher from Chennai's Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School (PSBB) has been accused of sexual harassment by several students.

The claims against this commerce teacher range from him walking out in a towel, half-naked during a Zoom call to making suggestive comments towards his female students, asking them to accompany him for movies and even sharing pornographic links. Allegedly, he was also a part of the prevention against sexual harassment committee in the school.

Several claims made rounds on both Twitter and Instagram as students and alumni began recalling incidents of horror:

Attaching the screenshots of victims & the conversation. It's the commerce teacher & PT teacher of #PSBB School. And so many more. @tnpoliceoffl @chennaipolice_ pic.twitter.com/4lzmqLrwac — Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) May 23, 2021

This is the douche bag which PSBB school protects even after several sexual harrasment complaints against him. #PSBB.... pic.twitter.com/wHX9ymUyvI — தமிழன் சின்னா. (@chinnarockin) May 24, 2021

Kripali Samdariya, an alumna of this school, is sharing stories of the incidents anonymously on her Instagram.

It appears that the POCSO accused PSBB teacher Rajagopalan has confessed that he wasn't the only one abusing minors in his school. It appears he has named several more teachers as equally culpable.



There we go! The sexual harassment skeletons of PSBB, Chennai tumbles out. — Dusky Tamizhachi (@TamizhRatsaschi) May 25, 2021

I have been asked to share this.

A staff member PSBB KK Nagar Branch and the screenshots of him coming in a towel wrapped around his waist to class (!!) to watching porn in class.

Model Kripali Samdaria has collated all accounts on Instagram here.

(@__kripali on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5ji8tj0hxB — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 23, 2021

As an Alumnus of PSBB KK Nagar, I stand with the victims of sexual harassment.



This is a statement that over 1000 students who were PSBB alumni have signed. This has been sent to the management today.



We demand accountability from the management and immediate action. pic.twitter.com/1olihtCPYv — chethana (@iamdatemike) May 24, 2021

The teacher, who has been suspended from the school and has been taken into custody. He has been booked under the POCSO Act and various sections of the IPC including 354(A), 509 IPC, 67, 67A of IT Act. The police stated that he has deleted all his WhatsApp chats and pictures shared with the students. But has agreed to the allegations made against him. He also confessed that he has sexually harassed students of PSBB. In addition to this, according to the sources, he also confessed that there are other teachers like him.

Oh, come on now!!! How can the school not be aware of this kind of behaviour that has been happening for decades!! Request and trust that the relevant authorities WILL take appropriate action on Rajagopalan and the school!!#PSBB pic.twitter.com/lYwLyOSaXP — Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli (@LakshmiPriyaaC) May 24, 2021

Several prominent names like actor Lakshmipriyaa Chandramoul, the CEO of AGS Cinemas - Archana Kalpathi, DMK’s Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Congress MP Jothimani and PMK’s Ramadoss tweeted and spoke out in support of the students.