In a shocking turn of events, a teacher from Chennai's Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School (PSBB) has been accused of sexual harassment by several students. 

The claims against this commerce teacher range from him walking out in a towel, half-naked during a Zoom call to making suggestive comments towards his female students, asking them to accompany him for movies and even sharing pornographic links. Allegedly, he was also a part of the prevention against sexual harassment committee in the school. 

Several claims made rounds on both Twitter and Instagram as students and alumni began recalling incidents of horror:

The teacher, who has been suspended from the school and has been taken into custody. He has been booked under the POCSO Act and various sections of the IPC including 354(A), 509 IPC, 67, 67A of IT Act. The police stated that he has deleted all his WhatsApp chats and pictures shared with the students. But has agreed to the allegations made against him. He also confessed that he has sexually harassed students of PSBB. In addition to this, according to the sources, he also confessed that there are other teachers like him.

Several prominent names like actor Lakshmipriyaa Chandramoul, the CEO of AGS Cinemas - Archana Kalpathi, DMK’s Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Congress MP Jothimani and PMK’s Ramadoss tweeted and spoke out in support of the students. 