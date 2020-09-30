Face tattoos are universally regarded as the make or break when it comes to getting a job. Heck, almost any visible ink is a crutch if you want to survive in the square and narrow. So this latest piece of news has stirred up quite a debate.

Sylvain Helaine, a teacher at a Parisian kindergarten whose body, face and tongue are covered in tattoos and who has had the whites of his eyes surgically turned black complained he was prevented from teaching at the school after a parent complained he scared their child.

However, the 35-year-old still teaches children from the age of six up, and said that after an initial shock, his students usually look past his appearance.

All of my students and their parents were always cool with me because basically they knew me. It's only when people see me from far away that they can assume the worst.

While teaching at the Docteur Morere Elementary School in Palaiseau, the parents of a 3-year-old complained to school authorities that their son had nightmares after seeing him. The child was not taught by Helaine, .

A few months later, he was told he would not be teaching kindergarten anymore. However, he still teaches children over six, and believes that his appearance can work towards making kids understand that even people who look different should be accepted.

Well, his intentions seem pure enough!