The teachers are trying really hard to adjust to new ways of taking classes. Trust me, they are. So it will be great if you can be supportive and not bully them just because you can.

It's unfortunate that teaching is both a low paid, as well as an under respected job in India. I don't think our education system is going anywhere until we change that. Teachers are invaluable, and students could really just start by not humiliating them during online classes. — Suryadeepto Nag (@Suryadeeptonag) July 15, 2020

In the past few days, I have read many stories about this. Students making fun of their teachers during online classes, laughing at them, insulting them; which made me think that maybe there is a need to spell things out. So, here you go:

People really be thinking that mocking teachers during online classes and crashing them with fake accounts, is them pulling off some James bond shiz.

Yeah no, you're just buffoons — Saurav Subhash (@JackRyanIndia) July 15, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything in the world.

Lockdown was imposed in most nations across the globe, so people had to come up with a new way of living which doesn't depend on physical proximity, but still gets the work done.

For education sector, it meant online classes.

Which increased the problem for the professors, and in many cases, gave students a chance to harass them.

Trolling and bullying teachers and disrespecting them during the online classes for fun will never be cool — امامہ🌻 (@imxmx2627) July 17, 2020

Read and please stop abusing your teachers during online class ( I know few people who use videos of Hindustan bhau and abuse the teacher) THIS IS NOT COOL. pic.twitter.com/ODNmlzBQj3 — Meg (@more_megg) July 15, 2020

I'll take the example of our own country. India is a developing nation and even though smartphones and the internet have reached even the interiors, a lot of people still get intimidated by technology.

This includes teachers.

However, with no option left, they are learning.

They are trying to understand how the apps work, how to add students on them for classes, where to look while teaching, how to not make the entire thing boring. Stuff like that.

Kerala: Shyam Vengalloor (pic 4), a social science teacher at a school in Malappuram has introduced augmented reality to online classes for students. He says, "It took around 2 months to get it done. The online lessons were otherwise dull and needed more effort." (12.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/rP9c2TvZQH — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

And that is just the technical part of it.

There is also a certain shyness to face the camera, after years and years of teaching a classroom full of students.

One thing, stop messing around with teachers on online classes. A lot of them are nervously trying their hands first time at technology, please don’t harass them. Please respect them. I hate kids who think its cool to be rude and disrespectful to them — Gryffin (@youphemise) July 15, 2020

Now, all you have to do is, join the lecture and listen.

Turns out, it's too difficult for some.

To those people, I have some questions to ask: Have you seen your parents struggling to send you a certain link? Or when they video call, them keeping the phone below their chins?

I have.

And it would break my heart into a million pieces, if I got to know that they were trying to learn all this for someone and were made fun of, in return.

unpopular opinion but crashing online classes to disrespect teachers who are just trying hard is not funny. — pooji // NaMi simp (@noyoupickitup) July 10, 2020

my mom is a teacher, with more than 25 years of experience, But online classes has got her morale down, I’ve never seen her work so hard trying to make things better for kids while all her students do is change usernames and comment really mean things. https://t.co/j7rEdaEEyN — Bao (@cheesybao) July 15, 2020

Just the thought makes me emotional.

So, while I don't find the argument - 'what if it happened to your parents' - an ideal way of generating empathy (it should be innate), I'd want you to go ahead and think about it, if that helps.

If it helps you to be a better person, think about your parents being in a similar position.

I bet it won't seem funny then.

Being a teacher, who's takin these online classes this pandemic, I know how hard it is to take classes with network issues n distracted kids. Imagine the older generation, who haven't grown up tech as we did. This is not how any human should be treated, least of all a teacher https://t.co/8KcbRmDLGt — Roro (@aakhirq) July 15, 2020

Online teaching is not the difficult part. Teachers used mock classes to learn the ropes. It's the whole atmosphere of distrust we face daily. Half salaries& full work. Added to it humiliation. Cost to esteem is irreparable — Sonal Sood (@sonalsood5) July 17, 2020

That may also make you realise, that you are causing trauma to the kids of the teachers you are humiliating.

I saw my mother cry today because she was not able to upload some files in online classes.



She has more than 10 years of experience in the teaching field.



Please guys, please. Think twice before making fun of teachers in online class. Generation gap hota hai beech me.



🙏🙏 — A lonely Musafir (@MadarasiMunda) July 17, 2020

Recently, a friend of mine uploaded a story on Instagram. His mother is a teacher.

She was sitting on her chair memorising her lesson for the day and she forgot a line. Confused, she started the whole thing again.

This is what your teachers are doing. For your benefit. Think about this the next time you join a Zoom class with a fake ID and write something 'hilarious'.

They say Eklavya gave his thumb to guru Dronacharya when asked for it. No one expects you to do that, but some basic respect will be very nice.