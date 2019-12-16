Earlier today, CAB protests got tense and took a violent turn in the national capital as three DTC buses were set on fire, in the South Delhi region. After which, hundreds of police officials forcefully entered Jamia Milia Islamia University to "chase some outsiders who had indulged in vandalism".

Reportedly, police officials used baton-charge and tear gas to disperse the violent crowd before they entered the university. The forces have also detained several people who were allegedly involved in vandalising public transports.

According to sources, 40 people were injured in the clashes and were taken to a nearby hospital. Father George PA, director of Holy Family Hospital mentioned:

We received university students and also two police personnel who suffered injuries, bruises. Most of them have been discharged now. They have got injures on head, maybe due to stone pelting. None of them are critical. We are taking care of them

Hundreds of people, including students from all across Delhi gathered outside the old Delhi Police Headquarters and joined the agitation with JNU students' union, calling for an overnight stir.

Visuals from Aligarh Muslim University.



Security Forces throwing stones and using tear gas on AMU students who were protesting against #CABBill2019 .



From #JamiaMilia to AMU, they are trying to muzzle our voice. #JamiaProtest pic.twitter.com/OatBN8mhL5 — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 15, 2019

Reportedly , after the violence, Jamia's Chief protor-- Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed that Delhi Police forcefully entered the campus without any permission and started beating up the staff and students. Everybody was forced to evacuate the campus.

Police have entered the campus by force, no permission was given. Our staff and students are being beaten up and forced to leave the campus.

DMRC has sealed entry and exit for Vasant Vihar, Munrika and RK Puram.