Bushfires in Australia have caused unprecedented damage to wildlife of the country. Reports suggest that more than 25,000 Koala bears have died ever since the deadly fires struck the forests of Australia.

Amid this gloom, stories of humans rescuing the animals have been warming our hearts. Recently, a video posted on Reddit showed two cousins travelling around one of the areas worst hit by the Australian bushfires collecting koalas and taking them to safety in their car.

The video that was filmed on the Kanagaroo Island in Australia shows the car filled with koalas.

According to Ladbible, the two boys doing the noble work are 19-year-old Micah and 18-year-old Caleb. They have apparently already rescued around 20 koalas and will be looking after them until they can return to the wild.

Netizens got emotional seeing this post and blessed the teens for their efforts.

Two teenagers are driving around an island off South Australia rescuing koalas in distress from the bushfires. This is one koala batch in their car ♥️ May these kids have everything they want from life 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tkf5CEYJmP — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 7, 2020

Poor babies. Thank God these boys rescued these 🐨s #AustralianBushfiresDisaster #SaveAustralianClimate — Ric J. 🇮🇳 (@ric_2009_j) January 7, 2020

God bless these teens that tried to save nature. — 🌷S'[email protected] (@Chandra67418466) January 7, 2020

May God bless them abundantly 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Meghachandra Naorem (@NaoremMc) January 7, 2020

The Australian bushfires are horrific, but it warms our hearts to see the youth trying to make a difference.