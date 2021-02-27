The Zolgensma gene therapy is the most expensive medicine in the world and it costs around ₹15.24 crores (approx).

And, Teera Kamat, a six-month-old girl who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type1 ever since she was 2 months old needed that particular medicine for her treatment.

Her parents weren't able to afford such an expensive medicine but thankfully, through crowd funding, they managed to raise ₹16 crores.

As soon as the injection reached Mumbai on 26th February, it was immediately administered to Teera in PD Hinduja hospital.

Teera suffers from Type I Spinal muscular atrophy. She requires a ventilator at home and a feeding tube. She is undergoing gene therapy and apparently, one injection of the medicine is enough to correct the genetic defect.

For those who don't know, SMA is a genetic disorder in which one defective gene causes muscles weakness and degenerates its normal functions. This rare disorder is found in one of every 10,000 babies with most unable to survive beyond a few years.

People on social media are also praying for her good health.

God bless her and give bright future ahead 🙏🙏 thanks a lot @vinodkumarmenon @mid_day for covering our #sma children's of @curesmaindia like teera many more children's are affected by sma type l ll lll lv pls save this children's life also @PMOIndia — manopriya (@manopri07646295) February 27, 2021

God bless her❣️ — Arshida Subair (@arshida_subair) February 27, 2021

God bless you little angel

Hoping that miracle medicine will get my son Ricky also. That miracle medicine will change all SMA warriors fate. Hoping India will move that way.

Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir bring miracle medicine and save innocent kids — Rajesh Rathod (@RajeshR12347381) February 27, 2021

God bless her! Wish we have more and more success stories of SMA children @curesmaindia. #BattleAgainstSMA #EveryLittleHelps #RightToLive — Anjana (@Anjana98385662) February 27, 2021

We pray that the medicine works and she gets to live a healthy life. You can follow her on Instagram.