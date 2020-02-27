In a highly disturbing video doing the rounds on the internet, Telangana policemen can be seen kicking the father of a girl who passed away in her hostel recently.
#WATCH Telangana: Police personnel kicks father of a 16-yr-old girl who allegedly committed suicide on Feb 24 in her hostel in Sangareddy reportedly because college mgmt did not allow her to go home, although she was ill. A probe has been ordered against the personnel. (26.02) pic.twitter.com/OtxKYDMQ8Z— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
The father was trying to stop the policemen from taking the body of his daughter because what is said to be a suicide case by the college authorities, is a case of negligence according to him.
He did not want her body to go for autopsy and lay on the road as the policemen were trying to take it away.
These are #Telangana #Police or thiefs?@TelanganaDGP https://t.co/kzYJ1bQqT2— Brijesh Pandey (@plaxo1983) February 26, 2020
The police responded by dragging him on the road - something that is being questioned and criticised by people across the country.
What the hell....dare to take action on college management instead on student parents..— Chandrahas (@chandrahasag) February 27, 2020
Such callousness Telangana police! This is so cruel and barbaric. Shame @TelanganaCMO https://t.co/N9lqSD0Xpb— Sonal (@JalebiBaai) February 26, 2020
This is so wrong ।— VAIBHAV PANDYA (@pandyahere) February 26, 2020
The officers should be immediately suspended
As per a report from News 18, the mother of the girl says that she had fever for a few days but hostel authorities neglected that completely. And on one afternoon, informed them that she has hung herself in the hostel washroom.