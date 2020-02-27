In a highly disturbing video doing the rounds on the internet, Telangana policemen can be seen kicking the father of a girl who passed away in her hostel recently.

#WATCH Telangana: Police personnel kicks father of a 16-yr-old girl who allegedly committed suicide on Feb 24 in her hostel in Sangareddy reportedly because college mgmt did not allow her to go home, although she was ill. A probe has been ordered against the personnel. (26.02) pic.twitter.com/OtxKYDMQ8Z — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

The father was trying to stop the policemen from taking the body of his daughter because what is said to be a suicide case by the college authorities, is a case of negligence according to him.

He did not want her body to go for autopsy and lay on the road as the policemen were trying to take it away.

The police responded by dragging him on the road - something that is being questioned and criticised by people across the country.

What the hell....dare to take action on college management instead on student parents.. — Chandrahas (@chandrahasag) February 27, 2020

Such callousness Telangana police! This is so cruel and barbaric. Shame @TelanganaCMO https://t.co/N9lqSD0Xpb — Sonal (@JalebiBaai) February 26, 2020

Hyderabad: Body of 16-year-old girl who died under suspicious circumstances at private junior college in Patancheru being shifted by Telangana Police



girl's father who wanted to stop & ask questions is kicked by the policeman



This is Bangaru Telangana

pic.twitter.com/lY4JVXTJsp — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) February 26, 2020

Power of uniform is being misused by the police from the Telangana to the Delhi. — Farha Perween (@Farha_Perween) February 26, 2020

Isn't some police personnel are behaving like dictators and forgetting rule of law,which they had to maintain? — G_Mass (@logico_stupid) February 26, 2020

This is so wrong ।

The officers should be immediately suspended — VAIBHAV PANDYA (@pandyahere) February 26, 2020

What the hell is wrong with police — Somayan Dasmahapatra (@somayan_stable) February 26, 2020

As per a report from News 18, the mother of the girl says that she had fever for a few days but hostel authorities neglected that completely. And on one afternoon, informed them that she has hung herself in the hostel washroom.