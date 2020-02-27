In a highly disturbing video doing the rounds on the internet, Telangana policemen can be seen kicking the father of a girl who passed away in her hostel recently.

The father was trying to stop the policemen from taking the body of his daughter because what is said to be a suicide case by the college authorities, is a case of negligence according to him.

He did not want her body to go for autopsy and lay on the road as the policemen were trying to take it away.

The police responded by dragging him on the road - something that is being questioned and criticised by people across the country.

As per a report from News 18, the mother of the girl says that she had fever for a few days but hostel authorities neglected that completely. And on one afternoon, informed them that she has hung herself in the hostel washroom.