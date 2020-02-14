The Antarctic recorded a temperature of more than 20 degree Celsius for the first time ever on record, on 9th February. The unusually high temperatures were recorded by Brazilian scientists on Seymour Island.

The temperature of 20.75 degree Celsius smashed the previous record of 19.8 degree Celsius, recorded on Signy Island in January 1982.

Recently, another record was broken when an Argentinian research station at Esperanza measured 18.3 degree Celsius, the highest reading on the continental Antarctic peninsula.

#Antártida | Nuevo récord de temperaturas 🌡️



Este mediodía la Base #Esperanza registró un nuevo récord histórico (desde 1961) de temperatura, con 18,3°C. Con este valor se supera el récord anterior de 17,5°C del 24 en marzo de 2015. Y no fue el único récord... pic.twitter.com/rhKsPFytCb — SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina) February 6, 2020

Though these numbers are in line with the rising temperatures across the Antarctic peninsula, they will need to be confirmed by the World Meterological Organisation.

If confirmed, this can be a cause of worry across the continent. Netizens took to social media to express their concern over rising temperatures in the Antarctic region.

20,7°C on Seymour Island off Antarctica... https://t.co/OiIdlQIl6A — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 13, 2020

This week, a Brazilian researcher in Antarctica recorded a temperature of 69°F (20.75°C) — if confirmed, it is the hottest temperature ever measured on the continent.



The previous record was *just last week*: 65°F (18.3°C)



We are in a climate emergency.https://t.co/sgsh4txFRg — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) February 13, 2020

Antarctica has registered a temperature of more than 20C for the first time on record. “We are seeing the warming trend in many of the sites we are monitoring, but we have never seen anything like this.”@jonathanwattshttps://t.co/S4QqxFWFtE — Climate Council (@climatecouncil) February 14, 2020

I swam in East Antarctica to demonstrate how it is changing.



Argentinian scientists have just logged a record air temperature of 18.3°C on the Antarctic Peninsula.



We need urgent and ambitious action to tackle this climate crisis! #Antarctica2020 pic.twitter.com/KmxR5JrDZr — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) February 7, 2020

What scares me about the heat record of 18.3°C in the Antarctic isn't only the thought what the place will look like in 20 or 30 years, but what will happen to human society unless we rapidly reduce resource consumption and end racism/fashism.

One without the other won't do. pic.twitter.com/hiFkFdNfQu — Carola Rackete (@CaroRackete) February 8, 2020

This is fucking horrifying. This translates to about 70F....in the ANTARCTIC https://t.co/s2Wr0w8CMP — Luci Ray (@LuciRay22) February 13, 2020

The high temperatures have been described as ‘incredible and abnormal’ by scientists who have been monitoring climate change in the region.