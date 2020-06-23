Serbian tennis legend and the current world number 1 Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus, along with wife Jelena.

He announced the same with a statement, today:

My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative.

The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative...I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days: Novak Djokovic Statement (file pic) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PkMlxNmaKM — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

This comes in light of Novak's participation in exhibition tournament 'Adria Tour' that he organised himself.

Novak received a lot of flak for not following any social distancing norms during the tournament, which turned into a hotspot as many had expected.

Obviously it's grim but this story about Novak Djokovic hosting a tennis tournament during a pandemic with little social distancing only for key players including him to get coronavirus is nuts. https://t.co/Mxp0YYvWEN — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 23, 2020

Reacting to the same in his statement, he said:

Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.

Unfortunately we’ll never know the total number of infections caused by this display of sheer ignorance. The players are young and healthy so probably they’ll be fine but other people are not so lucky. who cares about them?! 😞 — Mari (@yodeex99) June 23, 2020

So far, he is the fourth player who participated in the tournament to test positive for coronavirus.

Novak had earlier said he was against taking a vaccine for the virus. Later, he said he might change his mind.