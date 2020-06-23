Serbian tennis legend and the current world number 1 Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus, along with wife Jelena.

He announced the same with a statement, today:

My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative.

This comes in light of Novak's participation in exhibition tournament 'Adria Tour' that he organised himself.

Novak received a lot of flak for not following any social distancing norms during the tournament, which turned into a hotspot as many had expected.

Reacting to the same in his statement, he said:

Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.

So far, he is the fourth player who participated in the tournament to test positive for coronavirus.

Novak had earlier said he was against taking a vaccine for the virus. Later, he said he might change his mind.