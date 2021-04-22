India has encountered the second wave of Covid, a tragedy that has rendered many helpless and heartbroken. The shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, testing kits and medication, plus the increasing number of deaths has shaken us all.

As we take a look at social media, words like 'shocking', 'terrible' and 'heartbreaking' trend, painting a picture of the times we're living in. People are tweeting about the loss of loved ones and are frantically hoping to save the rest.

Terrible to hear about this. #Ashishyechury was a much respected former colleague...he will always be in our hearts...Deepest condolences & prayers to his family & friends https://t.co/iUZJn94D4V — Rachna Burman (@rachnaburman) April 22, 2021

Every new day, more heartbreaking than the last one. All of this is so deeply unsettling, so depressing, so scary :( https://t.co/JQSVD0Pz5q — Nikita Mandhani (@nikita_mandhani) April 22, 2021

There is nothing more heartbreaking than a medical professional on the verge of a breakdown telling someone they cannot help because their means are at an end. Except perhaps being on the other end of that call. #CovidIndia #COVIDEmergency2021 #coviddelhi — Ragini J Jain (@j_ragini) April 22, 2021

Rest in peace brave people. So heartbreaking. https://t.co/r3xyMdiQpa — Mridu Bhandari (@mridubhandari) April 22, 2021

These tweets just get more and more overwhelming and you can spend your day endlessly scrolling, looking for that one ray of sunshine.

I feel you, so many people dying not being able to find beds/injections. It’s heartbreaking — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) April 18, 2021

Currently, we are in the middle of pandemic and wake up everyday with a terrible news for how COVID has impacted our loved ones. We constantly live in fear. — Bhumika Indulia (@bhumikaindolia) April 22, 2021

Cannot believe this terrible news . Renu was the wonderful translator of my biography “Indira.” What a bubbly lively soul she was. A dreadful untimely loss. Deepest condolences and strength to the family. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/MvfNvUjMID — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) April 22, 2021

Shocking that while COVID ravages India, from being a vaccine exporter, it has been compelled to become a vaccine importer undoing 70 years of govt effort.@narendramodi : the pilot who had his photo plastered on boarding passes only to press the eject button during an emergency — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 17, 2021

India has reported over 3.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases, highest-ever in the world today. As people are pitching in to help those in need, we can only hope that things get better soon, and stay safe.