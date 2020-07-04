Another tragic story, this time from Delhi. A young doctor, who complained of 'Covid-like symptoms' died, after testing negative twice.

Reportedly, Dr Abhishek Bhayana kept telling his family that what he had, had to be COVID-19 despite having tested negative for it twice.



I am having breathing issues. All my symptoms are of corona. I will be 100% positive.

He had complained of chest congestion and breathlessness.

According to his family, around 10 days ago, Abhishek had started getting COVID-19 like symptoms and was complaining of throat pain and cough. His brother stated that:



We took him to a chest specialist. An X-ray was performed and we were told he has a chest infection. We were under the impression that it was nothing but viral fever. But he kept saying the symptoms were not of chest infection as he was having shortness of breath.

His condition worsened on Thursday and was rushed to a nearby private hospital.



He was fit and healthy. The negative result may come due to several other reasons. Till his last breath, he kept saying he had symptoms of coronavirus. The doctors there started administering oxygen to him but it was too late by then.

Abhishek had worked as a junior resident doctor at Delhi's Maulana Azad Institute for Dental Sciences. He was posted in the department of oral surgery and was turning 27 on July 22.



On Friday afternoon, his family performed his last rites. A senior doctor from MAIDS even shared:



He was a diligent and hardworking doctor. Despite having all the symptoms of coronavirus, his test did not come positive. He died of a heart attack.

Taken aback by the unfortunate turn of events, his brother Aman recounted the last night that he spent with him.

On Thursday morning, he started to feel dizzy. Before that, he was perfectly fine. I kept telling him that nothing will happen to him. We still can’t believe he is not with us. Our parents are in shock.

Till now, the country has reported over 6 lakh cases and had the highest single-day spike with 22,771 new cases.

