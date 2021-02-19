A severe snow storm has wreaked havoc in many southern states of the United States, especially Texas. As per reports , Texas has lost 40% of its generating capacity, with natural gas wells and pipelines, along with wind turbines, frozen shut.

Temperatures in the state have plummeted to single-digits and with the absence of heat or electricity millions of residents are witnessing one of the coldest winters in more than 30 years.

Texas is pretty freaked out right now guys. So instead of enjoying my valentine's day or streaming.. I'm literally defrosting my house. -_-



Dripped the cold water last night but for some reason my hot water is frozen solid. Hopefully my lines don't burst. 😏😞😓💀😭 pic.twitter.com/MM76GKGop6 — KottonKandi (@KandiedGaming) February 14, 2021

From icicles hanging from the ceiling to frozen toilet water, residents have been sharing bone-chilling images that will literally send shivers down your spine.

Water stored in the bathtub froze solid last night. That's how it's going in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/cJdUMDT6pN — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) February 16, 2021

This is how cold it is at my Apartment.



As a Texan, yes, I'm certainly not built for this. I don't even care. pic.twitter.com/FMt8imglJp — 𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐒 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 ☩ (@ThomasBlackGG) February 16, 2021

My sister has ICE in her apartment. Since when is it normal for your apartment to become an ice skating rink? @ERCOT_ISO @austinenergy #TexasPowerOutages pic.twitter.com/a6Lsj5H7ND — Angelica (@angelilox) February 18, 2021

Y’all ever seen frozen toilet water pic.twitter.com/WypZBjnMMK — Ms. Young Professional (@MsYoungProfess) February 16, 2021

Day 6 of winter weather in #Austin #Texas. Our live location this morning, where it’s freezing rain and the neighborhood has now been without power for 51 hours and counting. #texaswinterstorm #TexasPowerOutages #DaybreakATX pic.twitter.com/R1ZMdR0hRA — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) February 17, 2021

Note to self: Don’t park under water lines during historic winter storms in Texas. 🥶



This is in the parking garage of Mosaic Dallas in downtown Dallas. pic.twitter.com/1eQn2L3QkB — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 18, 2021

My dish soap in the back is frozen solid too... 🙃 do u see how my faucet is literally coming out of place? pic.twitter.com/7jr199TInm — 🪐 val (@valsatuo) February 17, 2021

Damn never thought about this. 🤔



Pro tip compliments of my neighbors: if your water is shut off or pipes are frozen, fill your bath tub with snow and use the water for your toilets 🚽



To all my northern friends, don’t judge us. We are learning the hard way 😂 pic.twitter.com/dg69dU1mbE — ⚖️ 💛I HONOR VETERANS (@veterans_i) February 17, 2021

My sister’s pool in Dallas is completely frozen over! pic.twitter.com/PEsZJQxSHB — liberalpropaganda (@CRTCHP) February 17, 2021

Can confirm my hot tub is frozen. pic.twitter.com/wOvqQW8XJC — A. Money (@amalaz95) February 15, 2021

This is the water fountain at Pensive. It appears the misters on the fountain have frozen. @CityOfDallas @DallasParkRec have been notified. Thanks to a few of you for reporting this! pic.twitter.com/AQyqYp3XrJ — Northaven Trail (@NorthavenTrail) February 17, 2021

This was Houston, Texas on February 15, 2021. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/QOSDIMikVI — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 17, 2021

please appreciate this photo of my dad standing on top of our frozen pool in dallas, measuring the thickness of the ice with a tape measure 😂 #DallasWeather #dfw pic.twitter.com/DanZ9fpRjc — diana✨ (@xdianarose) February 17, 2021

My dog’s water bowl inside my kitchen lit up with a flashlight. No rolling blackouts. Zero electrons since 2am last night, almost 24hrs. Frozen pipes. Houston Texas. Why not in the federal grid? Why so underprepared #ERCOT #texaspoweroutage #TexasFreeze pic.twitter.com/o22YqfzxsN — UnEdumacatedJo (@UnedumacatedJo) February 16, 2021

According to reports, 21 deaths have been reported across southern US states due to the severe conditions. In Houston alone, more than 100 road accidents have been reported this week.