The US President, Donald Trump's words "Look at India, the air is filthy," definitely hurt but what he said isn't exactly untrue. Delhi NCR waking up on Friday morning to an average hourly AQI of 374, was a rude reminder of just that. 

The monitoring stations stated that this is the worst air quality recorded in the last eight months. Here are images and videos that show the reality:

Is the Delhi smog back?