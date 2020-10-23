The US President, Donald Trump's words "Look at India, the air is filthy," definitely hurt but what he said isn't exactly untrue. Delhi NCR waking up on Friday morning to an average hourly AQI of 374, was a rude reminder of just that.
The monitoring stations stated that this is the worst air quality recorded in the last eight months. Here are images and videos that show the reality:
Okay, so we can make flying cars but we cannot fix this 'hazardous level of air quality' that Delhi NCR witness every year without a fail?— Anubha Pandey (@in_finiteee) October 23, 2020
If not #COVID, this will definitely kill us! (Or give us life long illness)@myogiadityanath @ArvindKejriwal @mlkhattar pic.twitter.com/DK4imE5wvx
Delhi's air quality deteriorates as wind drops https://t.co/wKP6WwBgfC pic.twitter.com/YUr1tnIIqy— Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2020
This is not an old picture. This is today’s air condition in Delhi.— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) October 17, 2020
And Adults are asking children to solve the air pollution and blaming them for asking to find permanent solutions to our leaders. Shame! pic.twitter.com/UxeNOjRm05
Matter of concern.— Utmostforhighest (@Utmost4highest) October 23, 2020
Air quality dips to 'very poor' in Delhi.
As layer of haze lingers in sky
In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Delhiites are forced to face the deteriorating air quality as national capital’s air pollution levels are continuously rising for the past few weeks. pic.twitter.com/b0zg6cWFcR
AQI has gone from 38 to 227,May to October 2020 @PrakashJavdekar still thinks #stubbleburning has nothing to do with it. And this is before we light up the crackers next month. Choke! #AirPollution pic.twitter.com/luesyZEQO4— Dr sarika verma (@Drsarika005) October 22, 2020
Good morning! This is Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/jmPoa2N2SI— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) October 22, 2020
Is the Delhi smog back?